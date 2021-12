At the beginning of the year, when looking at the film landscape of 2021, it was clear Marvel Studios was likely going to serve as the barometer for how well theaters have recovered in the COVID era. With four films arriving this year, we’ve seen Marvel show just how well blockbusters can do even if there are still folks uneasy about going to the theaters. However, it appears “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the final Marvel Studios film of 2021, is likely going to become the biggest release from the studio all year, and could potentially signal a strong future as we move into 2022.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO