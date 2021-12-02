Suburban News

Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking lot on Friday, a Colorado newspaper reported Monday. A television station quoted the city's police chief as saying that gang involvement was suspected.Police arrested one 16-year-old boy late Friday and two more 16-year-old boys on Sunday, Sentinel Colorado reported. All face charges of first-degree attempted murder.Friday's shooting at Hinkley High School injured two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, police said. None of the injuries was life-threatening and the suspects and victims...

12 DAYS AGO