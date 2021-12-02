Suburban News

ELKHART — Though it wasn’t ideal, organizers said, an annual event this year passed out hundreds of meals to families at the Matterhorn on Thanksgiving. For the second year, the restaurant, partnering with Elkhart Salvation Army and Elkhart Rotary Club, canceled the dine-in experience for their annual Thanksgiving dinner and switched to a drive-thru model, continuing their mission to provide meals to residents in need.
This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. Thousands of holiday dinners and gifts for children are being distributed through mid-December by the nonprofit program "Uniting for the Holidays," which expects to reach about 4,000 families this season.
A mob of 20 to 30 suspected looters converged on a Minnesota mall, rampaging through a Best Buy electronics store — the latest in a rash of “flash mob” type thefts across the US in recent weeks. The incident in suburban Minneapolis, which police said involved no weapons, took place...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses. Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding […]
Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking lot on Friday, a Colorado newspaper reported Monday. A television station quoted the city's police chief as saying that gang involvement was suspected.Police arrested one 16-year-old boy late Friday and two more 16-year-old boys on Sunday, Sentinel Colorado reported. All face charges of first-degree attempted murder.Friday's shooting at Hinkley High School injured two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, police said. None of the injuries was life-threatening and the suspects and victims...
According to data released by the FBI this fall, 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 2020 -- up 4,071 from 2019 -- and nearly a third of those attacks left the officer injured. To state Rep. Marty Moylan, those numbers show there's a "war...
KANKAKEE, Illinois - Two shootings at bars in suburban Chicago early Saturday left eight people injured. The shootings happened at Tipsys' Tap in Berwyn and another unnamed bar in Kankakee. Berwyn police said that officers responded to Tipsys' Tap around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday to find four people shot. Multiple...
DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting its second Holiday Lights in the Park at Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays season as you drive in the park in the comfort of your own vehicle with famil and friends. Local […]
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora are investigating after rescuing five people from a weekend house fire that also injured six people. Aurora fire officials said the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation.
This weekend sees another holiday celebration in Cayuga County. Saturday sees the Christmas in Aurora fill the village with a day of festive fun. Businesses and local establishments will be holding live music, shopping, and special events throughout the day. The day’s events are as follows:. All Day- Outdoor Holiday...
Two days after Danielle Ewenin learned that her 23-year-old sister had been found frozen to death in a farmer’s field on the outskirts of Calgary, Alberta, a city in southwestern Canada, she said she sat down with a police officer to try to understand how such a tragedy could have happened.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A California family that attended a big wedding in Milwaukee says the joyous occasion turned into a hotbed for a superspreader. The family was in Milwaukee last weekend for the wedding. Now 12 of them are infected with COVID-19, and five of them have the Omicron variant.
Lateche Norris -- the young woman from Indiana who vanished after taking a trip to San Diego to visit her BF -- has been found after being missing for weeks ... with an assist from Gabby Petito's family. TMZ just spoke to the 20-year-old's father, Walter Callum, who tells us...
Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
The Rochester Area Hometown Christmas Parade has been cancelled, according to the official Facebook page for the event. The parade, hosted by the Rochester Regional Chamber Foundation and supported by the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce, was set to take place along West 3rd Street and Main Street in Rochester, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Reading to Dogs November 20 1:00-3:00pm Madison Library Visit the library to meet a few local therapy dogs and their trainers. We will have plenty of pup approved books for you or your child to share with a trained therapy dog. Location: Main Library Auditorium. Social distancing will be in place. Masks are recommended. Registration required. Call ahead to sign up for a 10-minute reading slot. Free. Go to: www.mjcpl.org/events to register or call the library at 812/265-2744.
Comments / 0