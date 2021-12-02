ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: release date, cast, plot and more

By Tom Power
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the most important MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame. Yep, we said it: the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, which isn't top of anyone's favorite Marvel movie lists, might just be the superhero flick that delivers some of the most intriguing and compelling...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Even Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Was Shocked by Harry Styles' Eternals Debut

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch could not believe that Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor talked to ET Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked very hard to keep a lid on the pop star's inclusion throughout filming. But, the public would have to learn about it sometime. It sounds as if Doctor Strange ended up finding out at the same time as everyone else. (Which is probably fine by Kevin Feige and the decision-makers. The fewer people that know, the less the chance of a major leak ahead of the movie's premiere.) Cumberbatch says that he was "out of the loop", which isn't hard to imagine with filming Spider-Man, finishing up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and completing Power of the Dog over at Netflix. There are only so many hours in the day, even for a superhero.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Reunite Ahead ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover

Every Marvel fan eagerly waits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure yet. Surrounding the Marvel movie are rumors that previous “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are starring alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield were spotted together at a recent...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Undoes Whitewashing in Original Series

Marvel fans have been waiting for news about Blade ever since it was first announced three years ago at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, the Daywalker’s MCU debut has suffered one delay after another. It still has no official release date, and the untitled film originally scheduled for October 7, 2022, that fans suspected was Blade has been pulled from Marvel’s Phase Four release schedule. But there has finally been news that the film is still moving forward.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Tom Holland responds to Venom 2's credits scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers follow. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland has responded to rumours that he may work alongside Tom Hardy in the future, calling him a "lovely bloke". Laying the groundwork for a potential meeting for Spider-Man and Venom, Tom offered his cryptic and non-committal response to Venom:...
MOVIES
SFGate

Tom Holland Will Return for More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After ‘No Way Home,’ Says Producer Amy Pascal

According to longtime “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal, Holland is expected to keep playing the role for more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
MOVIES

