Cell Phones

iPhone 13 demand slows

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has admitted to its suppliers that iPhone 13 demand has slowed. The Tame Apple Press has done its best to spin the story as “consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item” rather than Apple’s main source of...

fudzilla.com

Comments / 0

ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple is switching to Type-C charger for iPhone 14; here's why

Just a few weeks after the launch of the iPhone 13, leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone are already surfacing on the internet. in 2022 fall season, considering that Apple launched the iPhone 13 on September 14, 2021. C-type USB port in. iPhones. ?. Apple is considering adding a USB Type-C...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The iPhone SE could be the unexpected best iPhone this Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching at rapid speeds, with the official weekend now just a few weeks away. For phone retailers, that means a month of huge discounts, promotions and especially, selling a lot of iPhones. It will come as no surprise that so far, most of the attention has been...
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Beginning next year, Apple will send you parts and tools to fix your iPhone and Mac at home

The company will also be offering up online repair manuals (text, not video), accessible through the new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. The system is similar to the one the company rolled out for Independent Repair Providers (of which there are currently 2,800 in the U.S. plus 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers), beginning with the iPhone 12 and 13, focused on display, battery and camera fixes. A similar service for M1Macs will be launching “soon” after.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple expands iPhone 12 and 12 Pro recall due to sound issue to the UAE

Five months after Apple announced a recall due to sound issues on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US, the company is now opening the same repair program in the UAE. If you are a user in the UAE and are experiencing this issue, you can repair your iPhone 12 for free on an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years

On the same note that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will launch a new AR headset in 2022, he also predicts that the iPhone will live for as long as 10 more years, and after that, Apple will replace it with AR. It’s not just today that analysts...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple patents an all-glass iPhone

Last week, Apple patented one of the most unique-looking device ideas yet: an iPhone that's fully encased in glass. The detailed concept features six display areas; essentially, it can display imagery on each one of its six flat surfaces. The oddity, whose patent was already approved by the United States...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s the start of Black Friday‘s main event, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza. Throughout this weekend, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowApple has...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to factory reset your iPhone

Whether you are selling your iPhone, having issues, or just want a fresh start, there are a variety of reasons you may need to erase it. Let’s take a look at how to factory reset iPhone. Keep in mind as you’re working on resetting your iPhone that you’ll need to...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi was overtaken by Apple in Q3 2021 due to strong iPhone 13 demand: Exec

Recently, Xiaomi had officially shared its quarterly performance report for the third quarter of this year. In this report, the company revealed its revenue and global smartphone shipments, although, it seems that the brand was overtaken by Apple in Q3 2021. According to a Canalys report, Xiaomi had a market...
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Review

2021’s iPhone 13 mini offers a few key updates, from the chipset to the cameras, but is broadly the same as the previous year's 12 mini. It isn't a significant update over the iPhone 12 Mini, but if you want a small, light phone and the price and battery life are no barrier, the iPhone 13 Mini is a great choice.
NFL
ithinkdiff.com

Save 20% off on Apple iPhone MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 and 12 models – Deal

IPhones come in beautiful aluminum chassis which are scratch-resistant. However, wear and tear of daily usage and of unexpected damages caused by hard falls and sharp edges can ruin the smooth finish of the smartphone. Therefore, along with third-party vendors, Apple also offers original protective cases for users to keep their iPhones safe.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

