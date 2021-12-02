ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPF looking at divesting or taking on partners in some Home Credit markets

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 2 days ago

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech investment group PPF is looking at possibly selling or taking in partners in units of its Home Credit consumer lending business in some countries where it sees limited potential, PPF’s Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said on Thursday. PPF may also look for partners for...

Poets and Quants

Lender Doubles Loan Limit, Offers Refinancing For International MBA Students

Carlos Gomes is a lawyer by trade, but by the time he decided to pursue an MBA, he was working more in business than in law. When the 40-year-old from Sao Paulo, Brazil, learned that he’d been accepted to a top-20 MBA program in the U.S., he started preparations to move his family to Los Angeles.
EDUCATION
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

FAST Acquisition refuses to terminate SPAC merger with Fertitta Entertainment

(Reuters) – FAST Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm, refused to end its merger with Fertitta Entertainment, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, saying the termination initiated by Fertitta is invalid. Fertitta Entertainment had moved to terminate the deal, first agreed in February, on Wednesday. FAST said on Thursday Fertitta’s delay in...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

China releases five-year green development plan for industrial sectors

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry on Friday unveiled a five-year plan aimed at the green development of its industrial sectors, vowing to lower carbon emissions and pollutants and to promote emerging industries so as to meet a carbon peak commitment by 2030. The world’s top greenhouse gas emitter is...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

SoftBank-Backed Mortgage Startup Better.com Lays Off 900 Workers Just Before Holidays

Happy holidays: Better.com, the SoftBank-backed mortgage startup with a wildly temperamental founder, is laying off roughly 10 percent of its workforce today, or about 900 people in the U.S. and India, according to two people familiar with the situation. The company has struggled to prove it can be sustainably profitable amid broader industry headwinds. Better, which added several thousand employees this year, has been working to go public via a SPAC, and just yesterday it announced an accelerated $750 million cash payment from participants in that deal. A source says that American employees who were laid off will get severance through December and health-care coverage through February. Better’s chief financial officer, Kevin Ryan, pitched the layoffs as a fiscal win: “A fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Telefonica offers redundancy to 3,000-plus staff, union says

MADRID (Reuters) – Telefonica will offer voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, the UGT union said on Tuesday, calculating that 3,261 employees would meet those conditions. Europe’s third-largest telecoms group and direct employer of 16,000 people...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Sezzle and banking partners go bigger with buy now/pay later

For fintechs in the expanding buy now/pay later lending sector, forming partnerships with merchants, payment card networks and lenders is critical for achieving scale, as evidenced by a recent frenzy of dealmaking. In recent weeks Klarna announced a pact to extend BNPL services through Stripe, and Amazon has expanded a...
BUSINESS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Ally completes buyout of Fair Square credit card company for $750 million

Ally Financial Inc. closed on its acquisition of Fair Square Financial, a digital-first credit card company based in downtown Wilmington. Ally had earlier disclosed the pending deal valued valued at $750 million. “The addition of Fair Square and its credit card offerings will enhance our suite of consumer products and...
WILMINGTON, DE
mpamag.com

What's next for Canada's reverse mortgage space?

It’s no secret that Canada’s reverse mortgage space is thriving. Traditionally viewed as a niche product with highly specific appeal, the offering has surged in popularity in recent years thanks to a host of factors – not least the ever-growing prominence of the so-called Bank of Mom and Dad. As...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 12th month in November as inflation expectations rose, causing new business orders to fall by their fastest in a year, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 48.7...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw wins offshore tax case in top court

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd does not have to pay tax on income earned by an offshore subsidiary, the country’s Supreme Court said on Friday, a decision that could have implications for other companies. The case revolved around a Barbados-based bank linked to the company. Loblaw...
ECONOMY

