On Wednesday, the Chargers hosted former Falcons running back Ito Smith, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The visit comes just a few days after another lackluster performance on Sunday by any running back not named Austin Ekeler. The RB2 spot as been one of the bigger issues with the offense and this visit likely signifies that the coaching staff has seen enough of the four other running backs on the team spread out on the active roster and the practice squad.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO