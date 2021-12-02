ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. biofuel blending proposals to come in days, sources say

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. administration plans to propose in days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix this year and next year, as it reaches out to lawmakers to discuss the move, three sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden’s...

Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
Radio Iowa

Hinson says bill would protect ethanol blends

Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says two Democrats are co-sponsoring a bill with her dealing with ethanol. “There are a lot of rumors circulating that the EPA might retroactively reduce the biofuels blending requirements for 2020. So, I felt it was imperative that we had to act,” she says. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefern.org

Vilsack says USDA and White House close to deal on biofuel aid

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the administration appeared “very close” to releasing a long-promised $700 million in pandemic aid to biofuel producers. The aid was announced in March as part of a remodeling of coronavirus relief programs by the incoming administration. “I think we are very close to getting that done,” Vilsack said during a… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
mymixfm.com

U.S. EPA to propose expanding credit eligibility under biofuel program -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Biden administration is expected to propose expanding the kinds of renewable fuel production processes that are eligible to receive credits under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program, three sources familiar with the matter said. The move could help increase production of advanced biofuels, which include...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

U.S. trade agency backs proposed EV tax credit despite Mexico’s objections

(Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday it was committed to legislation strengthening the U.S. electric vehicle industry despite its inclusion of a tax credit that has drawn threats of retaliation from Mexico, which calls it “discriminatory”. The proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit would include $4,500...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Mid-December bill yields elevated as debt ceiling deadline approaches

(Reuters) – Some U.S. Treasury bills that come due in December are trading at elevated yields as investors again face the prospect that the U.S. government may run out of funds in as soon as two weeks. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer and Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell agreed on a...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March, sources say

Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March. A formal announcement extending the requirements through March 18 is expected on Thursday, the sources said. Biden plans to discuss the U.S. strategy for fighting Covid-19 this...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
AFP

US sanctions DRCongo figure as Biden unveils anti-graft plan

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo associate of blacklisted Israeli investor Dan Gertler as President Joe Biden's administration released a new global anti-corruption strategy. The US Treasury said Alain Mukonda helped reorganize Gertler's businesses and transferred millions of dollars for him after the Israeli tycoon's oil and mining businesses in DRC were hobbled by earlier sanctions. Mukonda set up companies for Gertler and moved between $11 million and $13.5 million into them, the Treasury said, helping Gertler skirt sanctions aimed at blocking him from accessing the global financial system. "Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congoâs anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH

