United Way thanks the City of Clewiston for its contributions to its fundraising campaign

Six weeks into Rice’s annual United Way fundraising campaign, the effort has raised a total of $213,127, 85% of its $250,000 goal. A surge of donations from the Department of Facilities, Engineering & Planning put the department in first place for total number of employee donors at 112. Public Affairs still leads the way in employee participation rate with 94.4% having donated, and the School of Natural Sciences has raised more money than any school or department with $22,881 contributed to the campaign.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO