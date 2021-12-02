ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

United Way thanks the City of Clewiston for its contributions to its fundraising campaign

By C. M. Schmidlkofer
southcentralfloridalife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way thanked the City of Clewiston for its financial contributions and updated the BOC on progress to find office space in the city. Visitors to our...

www.southcentralfloridalife.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

United Way holds Driving Lives Forward fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United Way of Greater Charlottesville is partnering with local organizations and businesses to host the Driving Lives Forward fundraiser. The initiative helps financially compromised families obtain affordable vehicles. “It was born out of the understanding that a lot of us take cars for granted, I we’re...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rice.edu

Rice United Way Campaign hits 85% of $250,000 goal in week six

Six weeks into Rice’s annual United Way fundraising campaign, the effort has raised a total of $213,127, 85% of its $250,000 goal. A surge of donations from the Department of Facilities, Engineering & Planning put the department in first place for total number of employee donors at 112. Public Affairs still leads the way in employee participation rate with 94.4% having donated, and the School of Natural Sciences has raised more money than any school or department with $22,881 contributed to the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
thehendersonnews.com

United Way thanks VeraBank for their continued support; creates new campaign

The United Way of Rusk County has been forced to cancel the Taste of Rusk County for the second year due to the resurgence of COVID cases within the area. The cancelation of such a huge event could have a lasting impact on the organization’s annual funds, but a generous donation from VeraBank worked to soften the blow.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Clewiston, FL
Clewiston, FL
Society
Saratogian

United Way of the Greater Capital Region launches its #GivingTuesday campaign

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — In both good times and bad, there are seemingly always those in need. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those needs among those who are poor, and those living on the edge of poverty. In an attempt to help those less fortunate throughout our communities, the United Way of the Greater Capital Region (UWGCR) has launched its #GivingTuesday campaign.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Gate City

United Way campaign rocketing towards goal

United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR ) is on a record-setting pace to beat the fall 2021 campaign goal of $200,000. “We are excited to have reached nearly 80% of our campaign goal already this year. With your help we can blow the top off the campaign thermometer!” Karen Siefken, executive director at UWGRR said.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
Badger Herald

UW fundraising campaign All Ways Forward concludes after six years

The University of Wisconsin’s All Ways Forward campaign, a fundraising program that launched in October 2015, will come to an end in December. AWF is the fourth comprehensive fundraising campaign at UW the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association has led according to the AWF website. The campaign raised over $4 billion by Nov. 1, 2020, with 262,463 donors in total, according to the website.
MADISON, WI
whmi.com

United Way Sets Money Matching Fundraiser

An annual event will again give area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving. The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for Monday, December 6th to assist the organization that helps strengthen the community. While it has become the single largest one-day fundraiser in Livingston County, officials say this year the need is even greater.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#Boc#Independent Newsmedia
starvedrock.media

Bureau County United Way fundraising Tuesday

Bureau County United Way is at one-third of its annual campaign goal of $107,000. Executive Director Victoria Yepsen says Tuesday - “Giving Tuesday” - is a fine time to remember BCUW and the agencies it supports. On that day, U-Way hopes to raise $2000 at the Cocoa Cottage near the...
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
The Post and Courier

Trident United Ways asks for Giving Tuesday contributions to 211 Helpline

Trident United Way is calling on community members to help raise $100,000 for the organization's 211 Helpline, according to a Trident press release. D. Michael and Pam Wilson of the D. Michael Wilson and Pam Wilson Foundation have promised to match contributions to the campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 through Dec. 2, the release says. The challenge is part of United Way's annual Giving Tuesday event.
CHARITIES
webbikeworld.com

Harley-Davidson and United Way Worldwide Drop #MYHARLEYTRADITION Charity Campaign

Harley-Davidson is partnering up with United Way Worldwide (UWW) to bring an extra dose of cheer to young and old – and they’re handing over good coin for a great cause. The campaign, according to Harley-Davidson’s press release, centers around a hashtag: #MYHARLEYTRADITION. Share your favorite holiday tradition on your...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | United Way of Washington County is teaming up to help the 2021 fundraising campaign

The 2020 United Way Campaign Chairs Women in Business are back. They are teaming up with the 2021 United Way Campaign Chairs Team Froedtert to reinstate the Prudy Pick Hway Challenge and asking individuals to give at the $2,500 level. Any new gift or increase to this level will be matched by West Bend Mutual Insurance dollar-for-dollar for maximum impact.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Awesome 98

Contributions to Lubbock Area United Way Reach Almost $7 Million

At the Celebration Luncheon held on Tuesday, November 30th, Mark Griffin, Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Chair announced that the community had contributed almost $6 million to its 2021 Annual Campaign. The exact amount, $5,903,976, surpasses the goal for the entire year, and on top of that, United Way President...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Daily Collegian

United Way campaign helps support fight against housing, food insecurity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lexi and her boyfriend, after years of hard work, had staked out a healthy, stable life for themselves and their infant daughter. Lexi, a lifelong Centre County resident who Penn State News is only identifying by first name, had worked hard to overcome the long-lasting impacts of growing up in a broken home. Her boyfriend had started a promising job as a truck driver with his family’s small business. Together, they felt poised to build a foundation to provide their daughter with a happy, healthy life and the kind of security Lexi lacked during her own upbringing.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Crookston Daily Times

United Way online auction fundraiser December 6-10

United Way of Crookston's online auction will soon be live for bidders to have a chance at winning over 60 items donated from local businesses and residents. Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 6 and runs through December 10 until 8 p.m. at unitedway21.givesmart.com. Items like a...
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy