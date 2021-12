On Thursday, Kellogg Co., the Battle Creek, Michigan-headquartered American multinational food manufacturing company, had said in a statement that the century-old food maker had reached a tentative agreement with its workers’ union over a five-year contract what in effect would wind-down a nearly two-month long labors’ strike at its cereal plants, becoming the latest in a string of US hypermarket chains which had vied to vent out a way to cutting a deal with their workers’ unions in context of a much-squeezed US labor market with layoffs hovering to a 34-year low.

