ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Error 0x97DD001E when connecting to Xbox Live on Console or PC

The Windows Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may encounter the Xbox error code 0x97DD001E when you try connecting to Xbox Live on your Xbox console or Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post is intended to help affected gamers with the most suitable solutions to resolve the issue. When this error occurs on your gaming device,...

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Software#Console Gamers#Xbox Live On Console#Restart Gaming#Check Xbox#Select Restart#Xbox End
Register Citizen

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
103GBF

Microsoft Xbox X Gucci Series Is Most Expensive Gaming Console

During the holidays gaming consoles are a top priority for a lot of shoppers, but are you willing to pay this much for a gaming console?. Typically an Xbox Series X costs anywhere between $750 to $1000. A PlayStation 5 can cost you $650 to $1050. Each of these consoles only comes with one controller. Still, that is a lot of money for each of these systems.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best PS4 Black Friday Deals 2021: consoles, games and more

Black Friday is here, and Cyber Monday is just days away, and that means it's time to start capitalizing on the savings for PS4 consoles, games and accessories. If you're looking to snag a PlayStation 4, PSVR headset, PS Plus subscription, controllers, games, or other accessories at a bargain price - you've come to the right place.
FIFA
Digital Trends

10,000 Battlefield 2042 players have petitioned EA to make one simple change

Battlefield 2042 players have yet another issue to be upset about. This time, it’s around the game’s lack of support for mouse and keyboard on console. Battlefield 2042 player “Shadow” has created a petition in hopes that DICE and EA will add mouse and keyboard support to the console version of Battlefield 2042. It currently has over 10,000 signatures from players.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to Fix Xbox One Error Code 0x82D40004

Here is a complete guide on how you can fix the error code 0x82D40004 on your Xbox One console. A lot of users have complained of being experiencing this error code when trying to launch an app or game on their Xbox console. While many users experienced this error with selective games, a few encountered the same error with every game. If you are one of those who is getting 0x82D40004 error on the Xbox console, this post is for you. We have several fixes that worked for affected users that you can try. Let us check out.
VIDEO GAMES
Ghacks Technology News

How to install Xbox PC games in any folder

1. When you have completed the above steps, open the Xbox app. 2. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the interface. If it shows a generic icon, you may not have signed in to your account. Sign in before proceeding to the next step. 3....
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The best Halo Infinite controller settings for Xbox and PC

The best Halo Infinite settings can make a significant differnce in your matches. On PC, optimizing the settings so they synch with your build can add up to 10 extra frames per second or more, which is literally a lifesaver in some situations. Controller settings are a bit more sensitive and subject to personal taste, though we've got one solid setup that performs well in almost all situations.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is World of Warcraft on console? WoW on PlayStation, Xbox & Switch

Is World of Warcraft on console? Or will Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG remain a PC exclusive? Here’s everything you need to know about WoW on console. World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe has become a home away from home for MMORPG fans all across the globe. As Azeroth’s shores continue to attract...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Xbox Error Code 0x80070070 on Xbox or PC

If when you try to install an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC or on your Xbox console, and receive the Xbox error code 0x80070070, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we briefly describe why this error code appears on your gaming device, as well as provide the most adequate solutions gamers can try to fix the error.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

DayZ update 1.15 live with new content for PC, PS4, and Xbox

DayZ update 1.15 is finally here. You can download and install the latest version of the popular sandbox survival sim on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Highlights include new weapons and craftable gear, giving survivors even more gameplay options and variety in the new DayZ update. Beyond the new content,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy