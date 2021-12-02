The real work begins with Brian Kelly in charge at LSU

Scott Woodward got his big name. From the moment news broke LSU fired Ed Orgeron, sources told AL.com that the LSU AD would hire a big name as his next football coach. Woodward had earned a reputation as a big-name hunter who relished hiring a coach no one thought would leave, no matter the cost. This was a man who hired Chris Petersen away from Boise State when others had tried and failed, and convinced Jimbo Fisher to leave Florida State for Texas A&M. It was why, those sources explained, Woodward was never seriously interested in then-Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who has since left for Florida. Napier might have been the right coach for LSU -- only time will tell -- but he wasn’t a sexy enough name for Woodward and some of his key constituents who essentially gave him a blank check to go out and get a top coach.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO