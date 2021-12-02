ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The real work begins with Brian Kelly in charge at LSU

crescentcitysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if LSU AD Scott Woodward is a poker enthusiast, but with the eyes of the college football world transfixed on LSU awaiting a coaching hire, he had to feel like he was a World Series of Poker Finalist. Woodward didn’t flinch when things appeared to take...

crescentcitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigertv.tv

Mickey Joseph and Tommy Moffitt to leave LSU as Brian Kelly's staff begins to take shape.

In the wake of Brian Kelly's hiring as Head Coach, LSU football is beginning to undergo a bit of a staff shakeup. Wide Receivers Coach and Assistant Head Coach Mickey Joseph was the first reported departure. The Louisiana native will head back to his alma mater, Nebraska, where he played quarterback. He will serve as the Wide Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator, and Associate Head Coach for the Cornhuskers.
NFL
Goshen News

UPDATE: Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU

SOUTH BEND — The reported news Monday night became official Tuesday morning: Brian Kelly is no longer the head football coach at Notre Dame. Kelly is leaving the Fighting Irish program to take the head coaching job at LSU. A press release from LSU Tuesday morning announced that Kelly, 60, agreed to a 10-year, $95 million contract, with incentives that could bring Kelly more than $100 million total over the span of the contract.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
AL.com

Why LSU swung big and hired Brian Kelly

Scott Woodward got his big name. From the moment news broke LSU fired Ed Orgeron, sources told AL.com that the LSU AD would hire a big name as his next football coach. Woodward had earned a reputation as a big-name hunter who relished hiring a coach no one thought would leave, no matter the cost. This was a man who hired Chris Petersen away from Boise State when others had tried and failed, and convinced Jimbo Fisher to leave Florida State for Texas A&M. It was why, those sources explained, Woodward was never seriously interested in then-Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who has since left for Florida. Napier might have been the right coach for LSU -- only time will tell -- but he wasn’t a sexy enough name for Woodward and some of his key constituents who essentially gave him a blank check to go out and get a top coach.
NFL
abc57.com

LSU announces Brian Kelly will become its next football coach

BATON ROUGE—LSU Football has officially announced that Brian Kelly will become its next head coach. The school made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, adding that a press conference will be held on Wednesday to formally introduce Kelly as the program’s 34th coach. Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecapitalsportsreport.com

LSU expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as head coach

The LSU Tigers had to make a big splash with their coaching hire. The belief was that the school was going to hire Jimbo Fisher. He has a relationship with athletic director Scott Woodward. However, Fisher, who was believed to be the favorite for the job, wanted to remain at Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
98.7 WFGR

From GVSU To LSU-Brian Kelly Is On The Move Again

During a week of shocking sports news, add another to the list. You can now put the word "former" in front of Brian Kelly's name when referring to the Head Football Coach of Notre Dame University. Kelly has been named as the new Head Football Coach for LSU. Where did...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Jay Ward
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Nick Saban
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

REPORTS: Brian Kelly set to become LSU coach

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will be the next coach at LSU, according to multiple reports. LSU will reportedly pay Kelly at least $10 million per season including incentives, a figure that would make him among the top two highest-paid coaches in college football, depending on the final details of Lincoln Riley's new contract with USC.
NOTRE DAME, IN
dallassun.com

Reports: LSU making 'aggressive' push for Brian Kelly

LSU has set its sights on Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in its coaching search, multiple media outlets reported Monday. The Athletic termed it "an aggressive push" on LSU's part to hire Kelly, while Sports Illustrated reported that interest on Kelly's part has yet to be confirmed. Ever since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrz.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly makes first appearance as LSU football coach

BATON ROUGE - Notre Dame's winningest head coach has officially cut ties with the Fighting Irish to become Scott Woodward's most recent coaching hire for the LSU Tigers. New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. He'll hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 12 and also speak to fans during halftime of LSU's Wednesday night basketball game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Sec#Notre Dame#Irish#Baton Rouge
The Spun

Details Of Brian Kelly’s Contract At LSU Have Emerged

They say actions speak louder than words. Well most of the time so does money, especially in the world of college football. The details of Brian Kelly‘s contract with the LSU Tigers were released on Tuesday night. And it’s now easy to see why he left Notre Dame for Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHAS 11

LSU officially announces hiring of Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU officially named Brian Kelly as their new head football coach on Tuesday morning. Kelly will become the 34th coach in the program's history when he is introduced in a press conference on Wednesday. Fans are invited to welcome Coach Kelly and his family when their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNDU

45-minute conversation led to Brian Kelly accepting LSU job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNDU) - This all started being reported very quickly Monday night and it seems as if it came together just as fast for Brian Kelly. Kelly said he had no plans at the beginning of this season that he would be looking for a new opportunity. On...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

LSU, Brian Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M

LSU flew newly hired coach Brian Kelly on a private jet to Baton Rouge, where he was greeted by fans, dignitaries, and the Golden Band from Tigerland after agreeing to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. The hiring of Kelly – who has Notre Dame for the past...
NFL
theadvocate.com

Full transcript: Scott Woodward on hiring Brian Kelly at LSU

LSU Athletic director Scott Woodward addressed media shortly following Brian Kelly's opening press conference. It's obvious: his record, his whole body of work, how he treats student athletes how he does everything that he does and life. Just, it's a great thing. I love hiring coaches who have high IQs, they really understand the game of football and that’s key. And then the obvious is he's a leader. There were skills.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy