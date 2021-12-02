December Student Spotlight

College students spend four-plus years of their lives pursuing a degree to get a good-paying job after graduation. During their years in college, most students work part-time jobs that don’t utilize their skills or give any credible experience that job employers look for. Oftentimes, graduates find themselves faced with continuous rejection for one main reason: lack of experience. This is a shock when they look back on their long-term devotion to making good grades and earning their degree, yet it isn’t enough to make them a qualified candidate for most career options. To become more qualified, people are expected to gain additional licenses, experience in the same or similar fields or have personal hobbies that contribute to skills needed for the job. This is a problem because of the lack of time, pay and resources available to students.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO