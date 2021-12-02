ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

December Student Spotlight

cda.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has been your most memorable dental school moment or experience so far?. Conversations about life and dentistry with Dr. Scott Turchi stand out as something that I’ll remember long after graduation. I really appreciate his humor and wisdom. What has been the most rewarding thing about working on...

www.cda.org

thewatchdogonline.com

How to Get Career Experience as a Student

Nowadays, simply getting a degree isn’t enough. You need career experience to get a good job or even to apply for certain graduate programs. Let’s go over some options you have to gain experience as a student. Internships and Volunteering. These are the most obvious choices for students. Applicants are...
EDUCATION
State Hornet

A Native student’s survival story turned academic journey: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Content warning: this episode of State Hornet Spotlight features mentions of sexual abuse, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and substance abuse. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Emma Hall talks with Pauline Ghost-Perez, a Native American Studies student at Sacramento State about her experience as a Native student. Ghost-Perez, Miwok and Oglala Sioux, talks about surviving foster care, fighting to end intergenerational trauma and the person who changed her life — her 1-year-old daughter, Wynonna.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WCNC

Fort Mill Schools changes December schedule for all students

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools announced a schedule change that will give students two remote learning days in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the upcoming winter break. Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21, will now be virtual class days for students after in-person...
FORT MILL, SC
columbiagorgenews.com

Educator spotlight: Cascade Locks media specialist finds ways to connect with students despite distance learning

Comprehensive distance learning expands job requirements for Sheri Holloway. With the switch to distance learning in 2020, following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many educators found themselves taking on new or expanded roles. For Sheri Holloway, media specialist at Cascade Locks Elementary — a position that deals intimately with technology — this was even more so the case.
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
ucaecho.net

What to Pay Attention to When Picking College Minors

The educational system in the US is well-developed. It offers the ability to become a skilled specialist in any niche. There are a lot of colleges across the US that offer the opportunity to learn a lot of different courses. Students can pick different majors to become software engineers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, etc. By studying hard, they can learn all the required skills and get high-paying jobs after graduation.
COLLEGES
okstate.edu

Native American Student Spotlight: Sierra Posey-Grounds, OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation

Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. In November, we will spotlighting Native American students at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in honor of Native American Heritage Month. Sierra Posey-Grounds, first-year medical student at OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation. Where are you from?
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
ELON University

December 1 update from Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley

University guidance for fall semester and winter term. The university dashboard is updated on the Healthy Elon website each weekday morning. 5 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among Elon students and employees over the past week, November 24-30. As of yesterday, November 30, there were an estimated 5 active cases...
ELON, NC
ucsusa.org

Lessons from a Career Serving the Public

As I wrap up my 17 years as executive director of the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and ready myself for my next chapter, I am buoyed by the energy, commitment, impatience, and yes even the outrage of young people around the world. They are demanding that elected leaders wake up and take urgent action on climate change, environmental and social injustice, and the other profound threats to their future and to life on this planet.
NETHERLANDS
Daily Mississippian

Mental Health and Social Media

Social media has become a part of most everyone’s daily lives, but too much screen-time can be harmful towards those who struggle with mental health issues. While being honest about the role the internet plays, it’s clear to see that digital media has an interesting way of infecting the psyche. It can intensify one’s critical inner voice when watching other people form cliques which they aren’t a part of, photos of celebrities who look unattainably perfect and influencers whose success and following prompts envy and self-doubt. Social media can also make cyber-bullying instantaneous and frequent, resulting in self-harm and sometimes even suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
paisano-online.com

Should internships be mandatory?

College students spend four-plus years of their lives pursuing a degree to get a good-paying job after graduation. During their years in college, most students work part-time jobs that don’t utilize their skills or give any credible experience that job employers look for. Oftentimes, graduates find themselves faced with continuous rejection for one main reason: lack of experience. This is a shock when they look back on their long-term devotion to making good grades and earning their degree, yet it isn’t enough to make them a qualified candidate for most career options. To become more qualified, people are expected to gain additional licenses, experience in the same or similar fields or have personal hobbies that contribute to skills needed for the job. This is a problem because of the lack of time, pay and resources available to students.
COLLEGES
Fortune

Which MBA programs have the most employable grads?

New York University graduates celebrate in Washington Square Park in May 2021. The decision to pursue an MBA is not one potential students should take lightly. An MBA program involves a substantial commitment of time and energy, not to mention money. With full-time, two-year MBA programs costing $38,050 on average—and many top-ranked programs exceeding $100,000—obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree is a major financial commitment.
COLLEGES
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Winter 2022 Creative Internship Call

We are now taking applications for our Winter 2022 semester internships! We offer a variety of positions including crafting, graphic design, social media, business, and writing. In fact, this winter we have 13 different types of internships so we can help you become the expert in your more specialized field!
JOBS
cda.org

Small-scale CDA Cares provides $28,211 in dental services to 50 people in Woodland

Fifty people safely received dental care at no cost at a small CDA Cares clinic Nov. 20 in Woodland, California. The CDA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the California Dental Association, hosted the clinic at Northern Valley Indian Health. With the support of 31 volunteers, including the NVIH staff, dentists were able to safely perform 271 procedures, such as fillings, cleanings and extractions, for a total of $28,211 in care.
WOODLAND, CA
therecorderonline.com

HES Student Spotlight

Adrian DeAscentis, a budding musician, is a fifth grader in Lisa Roberson’s class at Highland Elementary School. His favorite subject is social studies because he loves learning about the history of the Civil War. Although Adrian would love to visit other parts of the United States like Illinois or Iowa to hunt, he considers Highland to be his forever home. When asked why, Adrian pointed to the brilliant fall color on the mountains and said, “This is my home. I wouldn’t want to live anywhe...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
hood.edu

Graduate Student Spotlight | Reham Eltomy

Reham Eltomy is an international graduate student in Hood College's Master of Science in Information Technology program, as well as the President of the Hood Graduate Student Association (GSA). Reham is expected to graduate in 2022. Outside of Hood, Reham has worked in the IT field for over 20 years in four different countries.
FREDERICK, MD

