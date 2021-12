The college football coaching carousel is spinning at a dizzying pace this week and it appears to have caught Notre Dame in its jet stream. As of this afternoon, LSU is targeting Irish coach Brian Kelly for its open head coaching position. To define a term here: "targeting" means LSU wants Kelly. It doesn't necessarily mean the interest is reciprocal or that Kelly to Baton Rouge is a done deal. But it appears as though Kelly, 60, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, will have a decision to make in the next week or so. LSU, which has already reportedly been spurned by Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma for USC instead of the Tigers, is looking to make a splashy hire and Kelly would fit the bill.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO