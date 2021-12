Five thoughts as the University of Miami waits to fill its top positions ... 1. Is this all about waiting for Mario Cristobal? His Oregon team plays in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night against Utah. The game, appropriately enough, is in Las Vegas. Miami is rolling dice here — and the thoughts out of Miami’s camp are conflicting about their shot at Cristobal. One thought is it’s a Hail ...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO