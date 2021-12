Last night, the Hold Steady, one of the greatest live bands on the planet, made their triumphant return to the Brooklyn Bowl, the venue that’s become their unofficial home base. The Hold Steady played pandemic-era livestreamed shows at the Brooklyn Bowl, and they’ve played other shows elsewhere since shows started happening, but last night was their true return. It was also the first night of their four-night Massive Nights stand at the venue. And it featured some cool surprises.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO