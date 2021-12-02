ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Moses Sumney shared “In Bloom” from his upcoming Live From Blackalachia album/film

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 3 days ago

Moses Sumney announced an upcoming live album and film last month titled Live From Blackalachia, and has returned with a preview....

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to ML Buch’s New Song “Fleshless Hand”

ML Buch is back with her first song since last year’s Skinned Fleshless Hand” below, along with Sara Krøgholt Trier’s CGI video. Buch created and produced the song alone, enlisting Amir Shoat for mastering. Read Pitchfork’s profile of the Danish singer and composer, “Step Inside ML Buch’s Digitized Art-Pop Wilderness.”...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BEHEMOTH Drops "Prometherion" From In Absentia Dei Live Album

Behemoth played their In Absentia Dei livestream earlier this year from the inside of a Polish church, and will release it as a live album called In Absentia Dei on December 17. You can check out their performance of "Prometherion" above. "In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
MetalSucks

Of Mice & Men Share Title Track From New Album

Gold-selling hard rockers Of Mice & Men — Aaron Pauley (bass + vocals ), Valentino Arteaga (drums), Alan Ashby (guitar), and Phil Manansala (guitar) — will release their seventh album Echo on December 3 via SharpTone Records. Today, the quartet shared the title track to the new album. Listen to...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is back with a new song called “The Haves,” which is set to appear on his new solo album called Earthling. To pre-order Earthling, head here. Earthling, set to be released February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic, also features the previously released single “Long Way.” That song and “The Haves” are available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl single. Vedder also recently contributed original music to Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new songs.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Styles P & Havoc Share “Nightmares 2 Dreams” From Their Upcoming Joint Project

If you love Styles P and Havoc on their own, wait until you see what they have in store for you as hip-hop’s newest duo – Wreckage Manner. The pair will be dropping off their self-titled album on December 3rd, but while we wait, they’ve given us a taste of what’s to come with their first single, “Nightmares 2 Dreams.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Sumney
theobelisk.net

King Buffalo Post “Shadows” Video From Album Film

Say hello — and Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate it — to the first full-song audio and video to be unveiled from King Buffalo‘s upcoming LP and album-film, Acheron (review here), which is out Dec. 3. There was the teaser before, but with “Shadows,” you get far more of a sense both of what the four-song record has on offer and what the vibe was like when they started playing songs in that cave, deep beneath the surface of the earth. Granted, there hasn’t been a ton to compare it to on my end in terms of going-places-and-doing-stuff, but hitting up Howes Cavern to watch King Buffalo record was the coolest thing I’ve been to this year so far. And I only add the “so far” because I’ve got another, not-KB-related studio visit planned for December and you never know what might happen on a given day or two. But the standard is high, even considering the context of 2021.
MUSIC
NME

Daine shares angsty track ‘IDC’ from upcoming mixtape

Melbourne alt-pop singer Daine has released a new single, ‘IDC’, in the lead-up to her debut mixtape’s arrival next year. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the artist’s new track blends together a percussive beat and emo guitar lines while she sings about proving her success to those who wronged her. ‘IDC’ is accompanied by a music video, directed by Ribal Hosn, that shows Daine watching a future version of herself on a cinema screen.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ryuichi Sakamoto Shares New Arrangement of Yellow Magic Orchestra’s “Tong Poo”: Listen

Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared a new arrangement of Yellow Magic Orchestra’s “Tong Poo,” created for Junya Watanabe’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. It’s the composer’s second reworking of the 1978 composition, after playing it on piano for 1999’s BTTB. “Tong Poo for Junya Watanabe” will get a limited physical release of 500 copies on 12" vinyl, featuring two new versions of the song. Hear the new track and watch the fashion show below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Live Album#In Bloom
Spin

Meet the Songwriters Behind the Best Song on Lindsey Buckingham’s New Album

When Lindsey Buckingham released his self-titled record in September, the media frequently lauded “Swan Song,” the fourth track, as a standout tune. What’s more, Buckingham himself told Newsweek that it’s one of his two favorite songs on the new record. But when Blinker the Star founder/frontman/songwriter and record producer Jordon...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Shares Dynamic New Song And Video “Black Hole” From Upcoming Solo Album Peace Meter

This Friday, Marissa Paternoster is releasing her solo album Peace Meter. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared its third and final single, “Black Hole.” The music video for the track captures the sense of longing and confusion pouring from the song, as the singer fidgets in a chair questioning how she’ll continue without her lover.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
NME

Trentemøller shares propulsive song ‘Dead Or Alive’ from new album ‘Memoria’

Trentemøller has shared ‘Dead Or Alive’, a new cut from his forthcoming sixth album ‘Memoria’. ‘Dead Or Alive’ follows previous singles ‘All Too Soon’ and ‘In The Gloaming’ and is accompanied by a Fryd Frydendahl-directed video – watch below. ‘Memoria’ is the follow-up to the Danish soloist’s 2019 album ‘Obverse’....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho drops a new moving poster for his upcoming 3rd full album 'To Infinity'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped a new moving poster as a 'digital gun man'. As seen previously, the WINNER member is diligently preparing for his comeback with breathtaking teasers. Following the previous character teaser, Song Min Ho dons a yellow coat with a matching hat. Song Min Ho's 3rd full album 'To Infinity', featuring the title song "Tang!", will be released on December 7 at 6 PM KST.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Hear Moses Sumney Reimagine Himself on ‘In Bloom (In the Woods)’

Moses Sumney has released a new version of his song “In Bloom.” The delicate, stripped-down track, titled “In Bloom (In the Woods),” is from the musician’s upcoming album and film Live From Blacklachia. The film, due out Dec. 10, captures a one-take performance Sumney did in the Blue Ridge Mountains...
MUSIC
Soompi

NCT DREAM Stars In New Teasers For “Dreaming” From Upcoming Album “Universe”

NCT DREAM has released a set of teaser photos for their upcoming song “Dreaming”!. On December 1 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM unveiled teaser photos for their track video for their new song “Dreaming,” which will be included on NCT’s upcoming full-group album “Universe.”. Although NCT has previously shared a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy