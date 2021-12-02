Cyclone Jawad: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of preparedness with Port stakeholders

Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 4 (ANI): Mongolian delegation, who is on a trip to India, has visited the world heritage Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Gaya and performed prayers. Speaking to ANI, Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia said: "I am glad to be here in this auspicious place. We Mongolian consider India our speech of neighbour. Our strategic partnership is steadily developing in the foundation of historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. It is also shared by democracy and human rights and freedom that is why we have trust and respect to India."The Mongolian politician also express his gratitude to India and hope that their culture, historical and spiritual ties would become strong day to day basis.

INDIA ・ 20 HOURS AGO