Kid Cudi Shares His Last Text Message With Virgil Abloh

By Autumn Hawkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Cudi shared his last text message exchange with the late Virgil Abloh on Twitter Wednesday. The late fashion designer and Cudi exchanged thoughts on his fit for Miami to show off his newly dyed hair. The “Moon” rapper also posted a sweet tribute to the late fashion icon...

