Junior Hockey WC: We will try to play attacking hockey, says India's Coach Graham Reid

Sub-zero experiences, breakfast in an original Viking voyage ship, and shark tasting were all engaging activities in Iceland. Here, I learned about leadership, gender nuances, and technology. While COVID-19 is not completely eradicated, The Lauder Institute has resumed academic-related travel. Coming to Iceland to participate in this multicultural exchange, known as the Living Intercultural Venture (LIVs) was an incredible experience. In general, LIVs are structured to have cultural, educational, and professional components; these excursions can complement students’ research, recruiting pursuits, or intellectual curiosity. Students in the Lauder program must complete two LIVs as a graduation requirement. Because these intercultural learning ventures are a graduation requirement, there are excursions offered to Alaska, Poland, Ukraine, Israel, Senegal, and India. While there are various trip destinations offered, I chose to participate in the trip to Iceland.

