Junior Hockey WC: We will try to play attacking hockey, says India's Coach Graham Reid

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): After a solid 1-0 win against Belgium in the quarter-final match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, defending champions India will take on Germany in the semi-finals on Friday at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match,...

