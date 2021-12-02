ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Organometallic lanthanide bismuth cluster single-molecule magnets

By Peng Zhang
cell.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetic hysteresis in superexchange-coupled lanthanide complexes. Single-molecule magnets (SMMs) are molecules that can retain magnetic polarization in the absence of an external magnetic field and embody the ultimate size limit for spin-based information...

www.cell.com

Bismuth#Lanthanide#Magnetic Hysteresis#Magnetic Field
