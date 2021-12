Throughout his football career, Justin Jefferson has done nothing but prove doubters wrong. After a historically great 2019 season for the LSU Tigers, he was dubbed as exclusively a slot receiver. It seemed many forgot that Justin Jefferson played as an outside receiver in 2018 when he led the Tigers in receiving yards and touchdowns. Then, after not being listed as a starter for his first two NFL games, he proved to his own coaching staff that was a mistake. Through 26 games as a pro, Jefferson has left very little reason to doubt him.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO