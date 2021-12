Mediatonic has lifted the lid on what’s in store for Season 6 of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, entitled Party Spectacular. The new update will include five new rounds, twenty five new costumes and 50 tiers of Fame Path rewards. It’s also notable that this new update will require players to login with an Epic Games Account. The reason for this is to add the much requested feature of cross-platform progression, allowing you to transfer progress between the PC and PlayStation versions of the game. As a bonus, it also allows for the return of custom usernames for the first time since their removal soon after launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO