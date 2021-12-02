ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenn to join Wyoming Supreme Court

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge John G. Fenn will be Wyoming’s newest Supreme Court justice, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday. Fenn has served as a district court judge in Wyoming’s fourth district, spanning Johnson and Sheridan counties, since 2007. He will fill a vacancy on the bench that will be left when Justice...

