SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers patrolling San Francisco neighborhoods during a crackdown of the rampant surge of vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries have arrested four men and a juvenile and seized several firearms. The citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Investigators said that on Black Friday at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets when they observed a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles. Officers moved in and contained the vehicle. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Donnell...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO