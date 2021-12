Sit by a gingerbread fireplace, walk through a tunnel of blue or hang out with a giant penguin in Veterans Memorial Park this Friday: Spark the Park is back. South Burlington’s second year of the winter-themed light event returns Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m., with family-friendly light displays brightening the park every night through January. For folks who arrive early enough, there might even be hot chocolate, according to parks and recreation director Holly Rees.

