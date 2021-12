Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock noted that new head coach Brent Pry was the first candidate that they met with, via Zoom, as they started the process of finding the Hokies' next football coach. Pry blew the interview out of the water. Babcock reiterated that they also met with other head coaches and some top coordinators, but they continued to just compare them to Pry. Penn State's heralded defensive coordinator had set the bar so high and made a strong first impression.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO