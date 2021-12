Doctors in Chicago say that while there is still a lot of unknowns with the new omicron COVID variant, "what we do know is concerning." But exactly how worried should you be?. "All we know is really the basic science," said Dr. Emily Landon, infectious disease specialist and chief hospital epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine. "That means that we know the sequence of the virus and that means we can tell what the spike protein looks like compared to what the usual spike protein looks like. The mutations that are present in the spike protein are concerning. Some of them are the same ones that have made delta variant very, very transmissible. There are also additional changes in the spike protein that we're seeing in the beta variant and the lambda variant. Those are the two that we were concerned might be able to bypass immunity from the vaccine."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO