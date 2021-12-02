ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIBUR updates its ESG goals under 2025 strategy

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 4 days ago

SIBUR’s Board of Directors has approved amendments to the 2025 sustainable development strategy. The Company maintains focus on mitigating the climate impact and developing circular economy, while also taking on more ambitious green commitments and expanding the range of diversity and inclusiveness goals. “In 2019, SIBUR was one of...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Sibur#Esg#Sustainable Energy#Energy Company#Board Of Directors#Russian#Management Board#Polief
