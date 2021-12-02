Drinks News

930 SE Oak St., 971-383-1613, eclipticbrewing.com. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Thursday, noon-10 pm Friday-Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday. Earlier this month, Ecliptic Brewing opened its first spinoff taphouse, Moon Room. An extensive remodel by local architect firm Koble Creative lent the former Base Camp Brewing building a spacier atmosphere—meant to evoke visions of the moon’s surface. However the beer selection is anything but empty, with over 15 beers on tap and some brewed on the premises—there’s room for 30, so this is just the beginning. Brewmaster John Harris also added a sizable gin-focused cocktail program—an idea born from the pandemic while he experimented as an at-home bartender.
