ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Adults Only Who’s Holiday Opens At The Loft Theatre

By Dayton937
mostmetro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We have a bit of history of finding those off-center, holiday shows that make us laugh” states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. “I recall the naughty elf in Santaland Diaries, and the...

mostmetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
theintelligencer.com

Wildey Theatre is offering holiday cheer

EDWARDSVILLE – Holiday shows are back at the Wildey Theatre, and manager Al Canal couldn’t be happier. “This year’s holiday shows are going to be bigger and better than last year because we didn’t have any shows last year. They’re also going to be bigger and better than two years ago, so I’m raising the bar a little more,” Canal joked.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KGUN 9

Arizona Theatre Company's holiday show is a must-see

Arizona Theatre Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. From the pen of the writer of last season’s hit Silent Sky, and America’s most produced playwright, comes this charming and cleverly imagined sequel to Pride and Prejudice. It is two years later, and the Bennet family gathers at Pemberley to celebrate Christmas together. Unlike her witty and vibrant sisters, Mary Bennet is unmarried, nerdy, and growing tired of her role as the obedient middle sister. But an unexpected guest gives Mary the boost she needs to embrace her independence and find true love. Miss Bennet is an energetic, witty, and romantic holiday comedy about family, awkward love and personal transformation that will delight and enchant Jane Austen aficionados and newcomers alike.
THEATER & DANCE
federalwaymirror.com

Centerstage Theatre’s holiday pantomime tradition returns

Centerstage Theatre’s holiday tradition is back and ready to make families laugh this season. “Puss in Boots,” a pantomime, is showing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 19 at the Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way. A pantomime is a musical comedy...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Moore
Person
Zoe
twincitiesarts.com

PREVIEW: JazzMN’s Holiday Show (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres)

The JazzMN Orchestra will play its annual holiday concert at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on December 13. Around the Twin Cities, households are stocking up on turkeys, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin, and other fall foods. Thanksgiving feasts are just around the corner, which by all predictions will bring many long-separated families back together. Whether by plane, train, car, or bus, people are coming home for the holidays this year.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Observer-Reporter

Little Lake Theatre kicks off holiday season with 'Madeline's Christmas'

“Madeline’s Christmas” is seasonally appropriate in more ways than one. The holiday musical being presented by Little Lake Theatre in Washington County starting Friday has 12 girls who live together at a boarding school in Paris, all of them seemingly unable to get back to their homes in time for Christmas because they and their minder have become sick. The disruption facing Madeline and her friends might well pack extra punch in 2021 as families navigate holiday get-togethers with COVID-19 looming in the background.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Time Out Global

The POD is open: check out Covent Garden’s new pop-up theatre

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, Iris Theatre is a long-running company that stages quality outdoor shows in the surprisingly enormous grounds of St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden – aka the Actors’ Church. Obviously the market for outdoor theatre in the middle of winter is minimal to say the...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Whoville#Scenic Design#Christmas Eve#Santaland Diaries#Wright State Artistic#Costume Design#Lighting Design#Dayton Live
Midland Daily News

Manistee's Ramsdell Theatre to host holiday traditions

MANISTEE — Manistee’s historic gem, the Ramsdell Theatre, has been the center of the community’s holiday celebrations for nearly 120 years. That tradition continues in 2021. First up is Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, presented by the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts and directed by Ingrid Bond. It opens during Victorian...
MANISTEE, MI
Wichita Eagle

‘Cool Yule’ is a holiday musical premiere for Wichita’s Forum Theatre

Forum Theatre’s new Christmas revue, “Cool Yule,” was more than a year and a half in the making. Delayed from last year because of COVID precautions, the holiday show opens this weekend for the first of 14 performances. Simeon Rawls, one of the seven performers and the director/choreographer of “Cool...
WICHITA, KS
1063nowfm.com

Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Production Debuts Friday

The Atlas Theatre is going to be getting into the Holiday season starting this Friday, December 3rd. The debut of "You Better Watch Out!" also has the option of being a dinner theater, which is perfect for this time of year. Not only do you get to enjoy a great Holiday production from our favorite theatrical team, but you can also get dinner beforehand.
PERFORMING ARTS
Cadillac News

A Christmas who done it at the crossroads theatre

REED CITY — The Crossroads Theatre Guild will put on a holiday play that asks audiences to figure out “who done it?”. The play, “A Crossroads Christmas,” is set in Reed City during the Evergreen Festival. In the play, the fourth written for the theatre and donated by locals Phil and Maureen Watson, something important was stolen during the annual Reed City festival and police are trying to solve the mystery.
REED CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Christmas
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Public Theatre’s Holiday Offering Is an Evening of Short Plays

Instead of reviving a tried-and-true holiday show as in past years, Cleveland Public Theatre is offering something brand new. The evening is dubbed 10 Minutes to Midnight: 9 Quirky Plays for the Holidays. And it’s pretty much what the title says: a series of short plays, both holiday-related and not,...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Bend Tribune

'Deathtrap' opens at Beckwith Theatre Company

DOWAGIAC — “Deathtrap” opens Dec. 2 and continues through Dec. 12 at the Beckwith Theatre Company, 100 New York Ave. Written by Ira Levin, the play centers on a washed-up playwright, Sidney Bruhl, who receives a script from a former student, Clifford Anderson, that’s a guaranteed success. Sidney jokes that it’d be just as easy to murder the young man and steal the script for his own.
DOWAGIAC, MI
advocatemag.com

This isn’t goodbye. The Pocket Sandwich Theatre is only moving

Photography by Emil Lippe. Just to be clear from the get-go: Our neighborhood’s beloved Pocket Sandwich Theatre (PST) is not closing, merely moving. Where to remains to be seen, but count on The Advocate to keep you informed. And count on Shanon Dickinson and Brad Dickinson, daughter and son of Joe Dickinson, one of the theater’s founders, to keep the theater alive. They are determined to preserve their father’s legacy.
THEATER & DANCE
nprillinois.org

Springfield Theatre Centre's 'Elf the Musical' brings holiday film favorite to the stage | Community Voices

This holiday season the Springfield Theatre Centre will present the show "Elf The Musical" at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. The show's director Shawn Smith and leading man Ryan Croke spoke with Community Voices about the show. The musical is based on the holiday film "Elf," and Smith explained the differences between the stage show and the movie. Croke also shared his experiences playing the main character Buddy and how his family is helping him in the role as well.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
Delaware County Daily Times

‘A Christmas Carol’ opens at Hedgerow Theatre

ROSE VALLEY– On the heels of a successful reopening with the continually sold-out run of Conor McPherson’s “The Weir,” Hedgerow Theatre Company continues its 99th season with live indoor performances in a delightful community-focused adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday favorite “A Christmas Carol” for all ages. Running now until Friday,...
ROSE VALLEY, PA
wmar2news

Howard County Holiday - Toby's Dinner Theatre

HOWARD COUNTY HOLIDAY - TOBY'S DINNER THEATRE — Located in the heart of Columbia, Toby’s Dinner Theatre offers award-winning Broadway and original musicals with an exceptional buffet-style dinner. On-stage until January 9th, 2022 is Toby's stunning production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Bring the entire family to this holiday favorite,...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy