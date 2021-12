You have likely heard someone say, "Beef demand must be excellent as prices are sharply higher." This may or may not be true. Demand for beef is a schedule of quantities consumers are willing, and able, to buy over a range of prices. As you would expect, consumers buy less when prices rise. They buy more when prices fall. Importantly, demand is the entire set of those price and quantity pairs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO