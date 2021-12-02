ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Bots: Don’t Look Back In Negativity

relix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Mikaiah Lei, the songwriter and musician behind Los Angeles rock band The Bots, the past few years have been an opportunity to revisit— and learn from—past creations. For the group’s new album 2 Seater, which was recently released on Big Indie Records, the 28-year-old Lei recorded 10 tracks that were...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Helps an Intergalactic Queen Keep Her Throne in New ‘Woman’ Video

Doja Cat embarks on another spaced-out adventure in the new music video for “Woman,” a track off her latest album, Planet Her. The clip was directed by Child, and it finds an intergalactic queen being warned of an imminent threat to her throne before conjuring the most powerful weapon she has at her disposal: Doja Cat. Admittedly, the narrative plot gets kind of lost from there, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the clip isn’t lacking in eye-popping visuals, futuristic costumes, and expertly choreographed dance sequences. Doja Cat released Planet Her back in June, following up on her 2019 pop breakout, Hot Pink. The album spun off a couple of hit singles — “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, and “Need to Know” — just appeared on Rolling Stone‘s list of 2021’s best LPs, and helped Doja Cat pick up eight Grammy nominations. On top of a handful of genre nods, Doja Cat will compete in the three big categories, with Planet Her up for Album of the Year, and “Kiss Me More” nominated for Song and Record of the Year.
THEATER & DANCE
wiltonbulletin.com

Don't look for glamor on this rock band's tour

In February 2020, after a dear friend passed away (not from covid), all I could think about was getting on the road with a band so I could lose myself in the work and create something that would bring joy to people. The world had other plans, though. Sixteen months...
ROCK MUSIC
relix

The Disco Biscuits Partner with YellowHeart to Launch NFT Collection

The NFT marketplace for music, YellowHeart, has announced that the Disco Biscuits are the latest group to contribute to their collection of NFT animated artwork. The NFTs were created by world-renowned artist and Disco Biscuit fan The Real Theory. Fans who buy the artwork not only have a one-of-a-kind digital asset but also gain advance access to pre-sales for future NFT drops, meet and greets with the band, VIP show tickets and more. The collection will go live on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 12:00 p.m. PT exclusively in the YellowHeart marketplace.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bots#Big Indie Records
relix

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Butterfly 3000

King Gizzard seem intent on stamping their brand on every musical genre—and doing so in record time. The Australian collective comes across like an Olympic athlete attempting shot-put with one hand and archery with the other, all while riding on horseback. It’s admirable to watch these guys jump around, but it’s also exhausting—especially when the stylistic shifts happen in such rapid-fire succession. Butterfly 3000 is their 18th full-length album in just shy of nine years, and, since 2019, they’ve moved from glammy, boogie-psych (Fishing for Fishies) to thrash-y stoner-metal (Infest the Rats’ Nest) to a pair of explorations into microtonal tuning (K.G. and L.W.). During the early months of the pandemic, with their rehearsal space and studio off limits, they were forced to experiment out of necessity. Led, as usual, by chief songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stu Mackenzie, the group hunkered down on modular synthesizers, which pushed them out of their comfort zone—and toward a loose vision of major-key dance music. The result: their most satisfying, organic-sounding song cycle since at least 2017’s Polygondwanaland. (In Gizz time, that may as well be two decades.) They honored their original goal too, creating their own dizzying form of upbeat, hook-oriented music that often nods to post-Kid A Radiohead (“Dreams”), vintage krautrock (“Yours”) and Tame Impala’s recent foray into groove (“Shanghai”)—all with a druggy smile plastered on top. Electric guitars are largely tabled, and the arrangements are pared down to sequenced synth patterns, fuzz bass, acoustic riffs, falsetto-cooed vocals and Michael Cavanagh’s booming drums. The high lasts through all 10 songs, but the peak hits during the dance-rock crescendo of “2.02 Killer Year,” with synths darting like laser beams.
MUSIC
highlandernews.org

Tate McRae Releases Another Hit with ‘Feel Like Sh—’

The name “Tate McRae” is starting to become recognizable by anyone interested in the world of music as she continues to cement her legacy. McRae began to blow up around the beginning of the pandemic, and now that the world is starting to open up once again, the momentum that she gained then is not slowing down whatsoever.
MUSIC
relix

Neal Francis: In Plain Sight

Neal Francis is a keyboard virtuoso with a knack for quietly soulful grooves—a sharp pop hook-writer with a penchant for psychedelic jams, a lyricist with a tongue in cheek and a heart on sleeve. Which is to say: You can trace his delightful second LP, In Plain Sight, back to a lot of obvious influences: Leon Russell, Elton John, The Flaming Lips, Steely Dan. But he combines those sounds in ways that always feel a bit surprising. “Alameda Apartments” opens the album with a shining rainbow of piano, synth and harpsichord, with Francis’ lyrics adding a surreal layer—a ghost haunting—into what initially scans as a straightforward breakup tale. “Can’t Stop the Rain” rolls around in the bluesy mud, with the frontman’s sleepy croon brushing up Derek Trucks’ signature slide-guitar spasms and a crunchy keyboard tone that feels like it could have been recorded in 1967. “Prometheus” sounds like MGMT after spending a weekend holed up with jazz-funk vinyl and some A-1 weed, spiralling its laid-back vamp into a full-blown psychedelic climax, complete with a wailing guitar and stair-step synth bounce. After a fake-out ending, “Sentimental Garbage” transforms from a melancholy soul tune into lava-lamp-worthy, art-rock show piece. All of these sonic twists (captured, naturally, on tape and largely recorded in a Chicago church) are accentuated by the reliably organic mix of Dave Fridmann—a kindred spirit in every sense. But you get the sense Francis’ rock-solid songcraft would even survive on a bedroom four-track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

New Music From The DON'T LOOK UP Soundtrack

DON'T LOOK UP is the new film from director Adam McKay, who brought us ANCHORMAN, VICE, and the immortal STEP BROTHERS. This satire is about a gargantuan asteroid hurtling toward Earth, and how terribly people react to a crisis that could possibly be averted. I've seen it! You'll want to see it, too. It will screen in select theatres December 10 and on Netflix December 24. My longtime friend, Colorado's David Sirota, serves as story co-creator and a producer on this one. It's gonna be a big deal!
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Vivek Mehmi releases new single, “Love Myself”

Mississuga, ON-based hip-hop artist, Vivek Mehmi has unveiled his new single, “Love Myself”. Serving as a self-reminder to accept his position during hard healing moments, Vivek looks to instill a forgiving message into his listeners. Asking listeners to surrender, and not be overly critical of the challenges people face daily, Vivek hopes to push self-reflection and awareness onto his growing fanbase. “Loving ourselves sounds cliché, or like a catchphrase used in the spiritual community,” he says. “But it’s really important, and not something someone else can do for us.
MUSIC
Variety

Gifts That Strike a Chord: Four Music Insiders on the Best Gifts for Musicians

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider,” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, four in-the-know producers, musicians, and sound engineers — who have worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Kanye West — share the...
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Tears For Fears release new single 'No Small Thing'

√ First new album in 17 years, ‘The Tipping Point,’ arriving Feb. 25 via Concord Records. √ ‘The Tipping Point World Tour’ begins in May. On Friday, iconic British duo Tears For Fears released “No Small Thing,” the second single off their anticipated first studio album in 17 years, “The Tipping Point” (arriving Feb. 25, 2022, via Concord Records). Written by both band members, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, the guitar strums pull listeners in with their folk-like tone, but slowly morph into controlled chaos, as the singers push the song’s sonics as far as they can go.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear How a Fifties Novelty Hit Influenced One of PJ Harvey’s Best Songs

A newly released demo of PJ Harvey’s “Let England Shake” offers a rare look into her songwriting process. The track begins with a loop of the vocal group the Four Lads’ 1958 novelty hit “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” which runs underneath her entire song. Although the song’s influence echoed in the studio version of the track, which became the title track of her 2010 LP, it was mostly in the rhythm of the percussion and guitar line. But here on the demo, you can hear Harvey singing along with the sample at the end. Another revealing moment comes when she starts playing...
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Mixtape Soundtrack: Songs and Where to Listen to Them?

‘Mixtape’ is a family comedy film that follows a young girl’s musical journey as she explores a mixtape left behind by her parents. Orphaned at the age of two, the now 12-year-old Beverly is excited to find the mixtape and becomes desperate to hear the songs when the tape tragically breaks. What ensues is a treasure hunt of iconic vintage songs which help the young protagonist discover a new side to herself.
THEATER & DANCE
seattlepi.com

Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on ‘Heat Waves’: ‘I Never Thought Something So Personal Would Be Heard By So Many People’

For a band from England, Glass Animals, Variety’s Group of the Year, has spent so much time touring the United States, it may as well be American. “I feel comfortable here, and I get to eat all the food I grew up with, like Hot Pockets,” says Dave Bayley, the quartet’s ringleader and songwriter-producer, on a Zoom call during a break between two sold-out shows in Santa Barbara in late October.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Pressing Replay: How Artists in 2021 Are Bringing Back That Signature '80s Sound

Image Source: Getty / JMEnternational, Getty / Kevin Mazur, Getty / Denise Truscello. Click through your recommended TikTok sounds and you might find Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" sandwiched between Doja Cat's "Say So" and MGMT's "Little Dark Age." Even for those who weren't alive to hear these hits on the radio firsthand, TikTok has helped resurface dozens of musical gems from decades past that introduce us to new artists, new genres, and lend insight to a time that parallels our own in striking ways.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy