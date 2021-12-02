New Children And Family Center Opens In Little Village, Supporting Mental Health Initiatives

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new center is opening in Chicago whose mission is to support mental health.

The Center for Children and Families Clinic is reopening in Little Village. The 2,000-square-foot facility near 26th and Harding includes therapy rooms for kids. The Erikson Institute said it is the first free-standing full-service clinic to support parents and caregivers with kids from birth to age eight.

“We know that Black and Brown communities have been hit hardest by the pandemic and a lot of times, we focus on physical health. But mental health, the development of children, and the well being of families is what we’re about,” said Dr. Mariana Souto-Manning, President of the Erikson Institute.

Medicaid is accepted and there is also a sliding pay scale.