Education

Governor Pritzker Announces $300 Million In Grants For Daycare Centers

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8FRr_0dCOGQrw00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois wants to make sure working parents can find quality childcare.

On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new round of financial relief for licensed daycares in the state. This latest round will give out $300 million in grants.

Since the pandemic started, 5,000 providers have gotten assistance from the state. The governor said it’s necessary to make sure Illinois supports young families so they stay in the state.

On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new round of financial relief for licensed daycares in the state. This latest round will give out $300 million in grants.
