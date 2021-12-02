ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Exclusive Premiere: David Jameson “Ballin’ the Jack”

By The Country Note
thecountrynote.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a change in scenery, be it temporary like a vacation or more permanent as in a move, can stir something in one’s soul – a spark of inspiration, a new sense of purpose – that must be followed through. That experience happened to David Jameson after living in China and...

www.thecountrynote.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The dreamy music video aesthetics of Licorice Pizza

When Paul Thomas Anderson arrived on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, it was common for filmmakers to cut their teeth in the field of music videos. But while some of his contemporaries like David Fincher and Spike Jonze started in that world before jumping to features, much of Anderson's own music video career came a bit later, and usually with personal ties. He directed multiple videos for then-girlfriend Fiona Apple; one for Aimee Mann, whose song "Save Me" was written for Anderson's 1999 film Magnolia; and a series for Radiohead, whose Jonny Greenwood has scored all of Anderson's later films (and whose album Junun Anderson documented with a making-of film). Most recently, Anderson has directed or co-directed a long run of videos for the pop-rock band Haim.
MUSIC
moshpitnation.com

EXCLUSIVE TRACK PREMIERE: Imperialist – He Who Mastered Shapes

He Who Mastered Shapes is really the crux of the album, both literally and figuratively. As the longest track, and the fourth of seven, it centers Zenith, with three tracks on either side spreading like the wings of some future vessel, hurtling through space. The track is mid-paced, with layers of crunchy riffs and heightening tension. Hit that play button, then drop below for my full review.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jack Carty Shares New Single “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Prolific Australian singer/songwriter Jack Carty released music at a steady clip through most of the 2010s, sharing his fifth studio album Hospital Hill back in 2018. After two years of writing and touring in the UK and Europe, Carty returned to Australia in 2020 and shared his latest EP, The World, When It’s Sleeping, released during Australia’s record-breaking bush fires and pandemic lockdown. Early next year Carty is sharing his new album, Wake To A Bright Morning and today he’s shared his second single from the record, “Don’t Beleive The Hype,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
gospelmusic.org

“The Commission” Music Video From CAIN Exclusively Premieres During Pre-Show Of “Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers” Beginning Dec. 1

22 November 2021 – Franklin, TN – In partnership with Fathom Events, Provident Label Group announces the exclusive world premiere of “The Commission” music video from the band CAIN. Set to debut in cinemas nationwide during the pre-show of “Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers,” the video features the award-winning sibling trio comprised of Taylor Cain Matz, Madison Cain Johnson, and Logan Cain. The pre-show begins 30 minutes before the start of “Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers” so audiences are encouraged to arrive early. The video, filmed on “The Chosen” set in Utah, also offers a new version of “The Commission,” which originally appears on CAIN’s debut LP, Rise Up.
FRANKLIN, TN
theaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Late November “Birdbrain” (2021)

North Queensland’s Late November are a five-piece indie-rock outfit creating uplifting songs celebrating the transition into adulthood. They met in high school, and create songs that fuse their energetic math-rock riffs with soulful indie melodies. We are thrilled today to have the premiere of their latest tune, “Birdbrain”. Their material...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

CAROLINE ROMANO RELEASES NEW SINGLE “IRELAND IN 2009” EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON AUDIOFEMME

Today, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano releases her electrifying new single, “Ireland in 2009.” Arriving on the heels of singles “Oddities and Prodigies” b/w “Lonely Interlude,” “The Hypothetical” and “PDA of the Mainstream,” the heavy-hitting new track is another impressive notch in the belt of this alt-pop trailblazer. An...
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Those Pretty Wrongs’ “It’s About Love” Video

This divisive world could stand a few more songs like “It’s About Love”—even if its message is about as simple as it gets. “I’m a simple guy,” says Jody Stephens, the last living connection to massively influential commercial underachievers Big Star. “I tried to be more complicated about it, but it didn’t work.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jameson
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop Renews Deal With YouTube Gaming (Exclusive)

Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop has renewed his exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming. Dunlop, 27, a former esports commentator turned content creator, boasts 3.47 million subscribers on the platform where he streams popular games including Warzone, Grand Theft Auto, Cyberpunk 2077, Breath of the Wild and Among Us. He also hosts a second channel with Apex Legends content and more. “YouTube is the place where every online creator wants to be,” Dunlop tells The Hollywood Reporter. “One of the main reasons I made the move to stream full-time on Youtube, and what I really love about it, is that it’s not only a platform just for gaming but for all kinds of digital content. In order to keep content fresh and engaging, Dunlop emphasizes staying on top of trends, rewatching streams and experimenting with new ideas. “In the coming year, I want to continue to expand on the content I make,” he says. Dunlop is managed by Los Angeles-based firm Loaded, which oversee his sponsorships, media licensing, merchandizing, appearances and partnerships. Dunlop adds, “There are so many talented creators on YouTube releasing an insane variety of content that really pushes me to be as creative and engaging as I can possibly be with my own channels.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

8 Ballin’ Marks Def Jam Philippines Debut With Minimalist ‘Di Na’

Filipino group 8 Ballin’ just dropped their maiden track under Def Jam Philippines and their eighth single this year. Titled “Di Na,” which loosely translates to “No Need,” the rap group goes for a more laidback, R&B-inspired direction, sharing their sentiments on how actions speak louder than words when it comes to love. “This song is pretty much a diverse kind of love song because it doesn’t only pertain specifically towards a single person, but also to each artist’s chosen significant others—be it a lover, a friend, a family member, or something beyond the actual human form,” the members shared in a press statement.
ENTERTAINMENT
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Matt Blais releases lyric video for new single, “Christmas Without You”

Calgary, AB-based roots singer-songwriter, Matt Blais has teamed up with us, at Canadian Beats, to unveil his new holiday single, “Christmas Without You”, a tribute to the lonely, penned for anyone who struggles during the holidays. The single is officially released tomorrow (December 3), and a portion of proceeds from the sale of the track will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
MUSIC
Daily Free Press

Artist to Watch: Tommy Lefroy

I have never had a band so quickly become one of my favorites. Something about their music — specifically their recently released EP titled “Flight Risk” — deeply resonates with me. Tommy Lefroy is a duo composed of Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, who are from Michigan and Vancouver, respectively....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Haul#Mckinsey#American Idol#Texan#Americana Country#The Country Note
antiMUSIC

Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video

Blind Guardian have released a video for their brand new single "Deliver Us From Evil". The track is the first offering form the band's forthcoming album that is set to arrive next September. "Deliver Us From Evil" has been released digitally and also as a special vinyl 7inch with 'Merry...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Paul N Ballin Of Psychedelic Boyz Puts Pinoy Rap Spin To Eazy-E’s ‘Boyz-N-The-Hood’ With ‘Ballin N Tha Hood’

Paul N Ballin returns with a bang with his Pinoy rap remake on Eazy-E’s 1987 single, “Boyz-N-The-Hood.”. Titled “Ballin N Tha Hood,” the Psychedelic Boyz member teams up with producer Mark Beats (and the man behind the group’s label, Rawstarr Records), which retained the original’s song structure. The lyrical and...
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

Amorphis Debut “The Moon” Music Video

Amorphis‘s new single “The Moon” has made its way online. It appears as the third track on the band’s new album “Halo“, which will meet a February 11th release via Atomic Fire Records. A music video for this song was shot with director Patric Ullaeus and is available for viewing below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
dancingastronaut.com

Pauline Herr celebrates friendship with powerful new single ‘care about u’

Pauline Herr is experiencing her own meteoric rise in the dance space, and her latest single “care about u” only continues to fuel her upward trajectory. Her impressive triple threat of talents includes producing, songwriting, and singing on many on her own records, her latest single included. The new song, titled “care about u” is dedicated to her best friend, and fellow artist, Rossy and is out via San Holo’s Bitbird imprint. The release has already seen massive support on streaming services like Spotify, where it’s been featured on the in-demand creamy and Friday Cratediggers playlists, as well as Apple Music where it’s been featured on the platforms’s New In Electronic and Electronic Pop playlists.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Sofia Claire Releases Video in Support of Debut Single, “I Don’t Feel Like Dancing Today”

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Redwood City, California native, Sofia Claire, has released an official music video for her well received debut single, “I Don’t Feel Like Dancing Today.” The video was produced/directed by Nicco Lovazzano at NL Visions and captured at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City and at the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol Grounds in Woodside, CA.
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Pantelion Films, The Lift Start Production on Ambitious Movie ‘La Usurpadora, the Musical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Major Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion Films is starting production on what it describes as its “most ambitious undertaking to date”: “La Usurpadora, the Musical.” Given Pantelion was the distributor of “Instructions Not Included,” the highest grossing Spanish-language film of all time in the U.S., as well as producer of “No Manches Frida,” its highest grossing Spanish comedy, that claim to ambition means something, singling out “La Usurpadora, the Musical” as one of the big Spanish-language releases of 2022. Produced by Pantelion Films and The Lift Entertainment, the movie marks a modern musical adaptation of one of the most succesful telenovelas of all...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy