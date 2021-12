OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Teachers at Oshkosh schools may be getting some additional time off. The Oshkosh Area School District is considering repurposing two snow days as “mental health and wellness days” for staff. Going from teaching in a classroom to virtual, then back to the classroom, only to be...

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO