ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

IIT College of Architecture

iit.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-Built Community Center in Chile Honored for Socially Conscious Design. An architecture project designed and built by Illinois Institute of Technology students is the recipient of the American Institute of Architects Chicago Chapter’s first Roberta Feldman Architecture for Social Justice Award Citation of Merit. The award, established in 2020, recognizes projects...

arch.iit.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
insiderupg.com

Students Appreciate Art and Architecture at Fallingwater

On Nov. 14, 21 students traveled via bus to Fallingwater, the architectural gem designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Mill Run, Fayette County. Tickets for the trip, which was organized by the Office of Housing and Residence Life, cost $5, and students could earn Academic Village or GEM credit for attending.
VISUAL ART
WilmingtonBiz

Two Join Mark Loudermilk Architecture

Wilmington-based Mark Loudermilk Architecture has welcomed two new employees, Hiral Tank and Lolu Uwadinma. Tank earned her bachelor of architecture degree from India and then came to the United States to receive her master’s degree from Louisiana State University. After working for a firm in Baton Rouge, she moved to...
WILMINGTON, NC
Dezeen

London School of Architecture spotlights 10 architectural projects

A project that aims to break down boundaries between traditional schools and the city and proposal for a cityscape designed to tackle pollution is included in Dezeen's latest school show by the London School of Architecture. Also featured is a project that aims to improve the future of existing post-war...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Fogo Island Shed / Saunders Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Saunders Architecture’s new Fogo Island Shed expands the remit of the artistic and creative community on Fogo Island, Newfoundland. Starting with the opening of the award-winning Fogo Island Inn in 2013, Saunders Architecture has been the creative force behind the work of Shorefast, a charity established in 2003 by Zita, Anthony, and Alan Cobb to revitalize the Fogo Island economy.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
homestratosphere.com

House in Mexico by Peter Pichler Architecture

Status: Built (Completion 2016) The project is located in Jalisco, Mexico on the West Coast of the Pacific Ocean. It embraces a full conversion of an existing house of the 1960s. The site of the house is on a silent road close to the beach on a rectangular plot, surrounded...
VISUAL ART
ucpress.edu

Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians

Celebrates its 80th Anniversary with the Publication of a Virtual Double Issue. The Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians (JSAH) has been celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. As JSAH‘s former editor Keith Eggener noted last summer when commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Society (JSAH 79:2), the Journal has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a few mimeographed pages sent to a handful of readers. Today JSAH and JSAH Online, published quarterly by the University of California Press, stand among the most important and widely cited journals of the history of the built environment—available not only in libraries but also on digital screens around the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Framing Indeterminacy: The Incorporation of Uncertainty Into Architecture

Framing Indeterminacy: The Incorporation of Uncertainty Into Architecture. By definition, architecture and urban planning operate within a certain degree of indeterminacy, using present context to find viable answers for an unknown future. As a result, design is a constant search for a balance between prescribing and taking a step back to make room for alternate yet unforeseeable scenarios. Uncertainty is an inherent condition in present-day society, and recent rapid social, economic, and even environmental changes prompt a closer look at how architecture can incorporate indeterminacy. The following reviews some precedents and contemporary examples that programmatically operate with indeterminacy, highlighting several strategies for designing for uncertainty and change.
DESIGN
heritagedaily.com

Lost world gives glimpse of planet before last Ice Age

A lost world in Mexico has offered scientists a glimpse of the planet before the last Ice Age. Scientists have identified a mangrove forest located on the San Pedro Martir River, which is the last remnant of an ancient ecosystem dating back 110,000 years ago. A mangrove is a shrub...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pyramids#First Roberta Feldman#Design Build#Chilean#Arauco#Latin American#Japanese
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
The Guardian

Practice Administrator (Architecture)

PDP London are looking for a Practice Administrator with excellent multitasking abilities to join their Architectural Practice in Victoria, London. The ideal candidate will be confident with front of house responsibilities, meeting and greeting clients and visitors, whilst coordinating a range of administration duties. This office based position is an...
JOBS
iit.edu

Illinois Institute of Technology Wraps up Third-Most Successful Fundraising Year

Illinois Institute of Technology Wraps up Third-Most Successful Fundraising Year. CHICAGO—Illinois Institute of Technology is proud to announce $83.3 million in new fundraising commitments for FY2021 thanks to the generosity, support, and vision of donors and alumni. This fundraising total is only surpassed by the nearly $138 million raised in the university’s largest fundraising year in FY2020 and from the university’s second-largest fundraising year in FY1996, when Robert Galvin’s and Robert Pritzker’s respective $60 million gifts launched the IIT Challenge Campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
yankodesign.com

Scandinavian Architectural Designs that’ll convert you into a minimal architecture advocate!

Scandinavian designs always manage to be minimal, quaint, and awe-spiring, whether it’s a product design, interiors, or especially their architectural designs. The Scandinavian architecture will always leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, and intense admiration for the attention to detail, and the delicate touches each structure consists of. Scandinavian-inspired cabins are my all-time favorite, every time I come across one, I feel like tossing everything aside and embarking on a cabin vacation! But Scandinavian architecture extends beyond these cabins and encapsulates much more. However, the quintessential usage of dark wood, the minimal vibe, and an eco-friendly and sustainable attitude while building something, remain common in most of their designs. And, we’ve curated some of our favorites for you to go gaga over! From a Scandinavian tiny home on wheels with off-grid features to modular architectural designs that are a healthy mix of Scandinavian design and sustainability – these structures will turn you into hardcore Scandinavian architecture lovers!
INTERIOR DESIGN
iit.edu

Pressing Forward: Grainger Computing Innovation Prize Rewards Student Research Tackling Global Challenges

Illinois Institute of Technology’s inaugural Grainger Computing Innovation Prize attracted 25 student research teams and culminated in a grand finale event on November 10, with the grand prize awarded to Team GiGi (Green lightnInG coIn) for developing a sustainable digital currency. The Grainger Computing Innovation Prize calls on Illinois Tech...
EDUCATION
iit.edu

Illinois Tech Awards First-Ever Grainger Computing Innovation Prize

CHICAGO—The inaugural Grainger Computing Innovation Prize culminated in a grand finale event, with the grand prize awarded to Team GiGi (Green lightnInG coIn) for its design of a more energy-efficient and sustainable digital currency. Illinois Tech student teams pitched their prototypes to a panel of esteemed judges, the Illinois Tech...
ILLINOIS STATE
technologynetworks.com

A “Genetic Architecture” for Developmental Stuttering

More than 2.5 million Americans have a chronic condition arising in early childhood that can negatively impact their education, job performance and employability well into adulthood. There is no known cure, and existing treatments are often minimally effective. Yet for those with persistent, developmental stuttering, there is new hope, thanks...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy