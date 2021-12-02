Canal Plus pledges to invest €600m in film production from 2022-24

Negotiations proved tense as the deadline approached (read our article and interview), but, in the end, Canal+ and the various French film organisations (represented by the BLIC, the BLOC and the ARP) managed to find a way forwards and to sign a new (tacitly renewable) agreement, consisting of a guaranteed investment of over €600m (with very specific volume criteria as regards pre-purchases, acquisitions of independent works and varying budgets) in French and European film over the next three years, courtesy of Canal+ and Ciné+. In this sense, the Canal Group are still, by far, the biggest source of finance for French cinema, because even though the all-powerful SVoD platforms are now legally bound to invest in French film production, the amount they are obliged to commit will only rise incrementally (Netflix, for example, estimates its investments in French film to reach €40m by 2023).

