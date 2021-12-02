ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Canal Plus pledges to invest €600m in film production from 2022-24

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Canal Plus has reconfirmed its position as France’s biggest film backer following a deal with the country’s producer guilds that will see it invest roughly €600m in feature film over three years from the beginning of 2022. The French pay-TV giant’s historic support of the local film industry had...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Ventana Sur: Major Highlights of the Just-Wrapped Edition, From Netflix to Brazil and Top Deals

As new Covid protocols bedeviled travel to the U.K. and other parts of Europe, 3,000 lucky souls, including several hundred execs from Europe, were able to enjoy summer sun and post-lockdown reunions at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur. Latin America’s biggest film and TV market and forum, it wrapped Friday Dec. 3 with an humungous, though thankfully rapid, awards ceremony. Following, 10 takeaways from the hybrid event:
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

Make Film Production Easy With This $50 Software Deal

Every cinematic masterpiece starts with the script, but it certainly doesn't end with one. The final draft is just the beginning for the production crew, who can't make a move with proper breakdowns. And as any production assistant knows, those breakdowns are unglamorous but necessary work. That's where some good...
COMPUTERS
Variety

Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund Marks 50th Anniversary

The Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund, which collects and distributes residuals to union musicians who play on films and TV shows, will mark its 50th anniversary in 2022. It’s become a financial lifeline for many musicians, from helping them to achieve financial security to being a primary income source during their retirement years. Every July 1, the FMSMF sends checks to nearly 17,000 working musicians, retired musicians, and the beneficiaries of musicians who’ve passed away. According to executive director Kim Roberts Hedgpeth, this money constitutes about 1 percent of the so-called “producers’ gross receipts” from the sale of a film or TV show...
TV SHOWS
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Film Production#Feature Films#French#European
cineuropa.org

Canal+ signs a new agreement vis-a-vis French film

Negotiations proved tense as the deadline approached (read our article and interview), but, in the end, Canal+ and the various French film organisations (represented by the BLIC, the BLOC and the ARP) managed to find a way forwards and to sign a new (tacitly renewable) agreement, consisting of a guaranteed investment of over €600m (with very specific volume criteria as regards pre-purchases, acquisitions of independent works and varying budgets) in French and European film over the next three years, courtesy of Canal+ and Ciné+. In this sense, the Canal Group are still, by far, the biggest source of finance for French cinema, because even though the all-powerful SVoD platforms are now legally bound to invest in French film production, the amount they are obliged to commit will only rise incrementally (Netflix, for example, estimates its investments in French film to reach €40m by 2023).
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance Film Festival: London hires Wendy Mitchell as producer (exclusive)

Sundance Film Festival: London has hired film journalist and moderator Wendy Mitchell as producer for its 2022 edition, which will take place at Picturehouse Central from June 9-12, 2022. Mitchell will run the seventh edition of the festival, which plays international and UK premieres that have played at Sundance Film...
MOVIES
Screendaily

KFTV Talk: “Anything that could be separated and recycled we did on Bond”

Planning sustainability early in a project’s life, developing a healthy green tech habit and managing waste on set were among the must dos for future productions seeking sustainability according to a panel of industry experts during a webinar hosted by Screen International’s sister site KFTV this week. Film producer Melanie...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How ‘Summit of the Gods,’ ‘Flee’ and More French Animations Reaped Benefits From Global Toon Boom

When “Summit of the Gods” director Patrick Imbert graduated from France’s Les Gobelins school of animation in the late 1990s, he entered an industry still looking for its right footing. “The market and industry was not as developed as it is today,” Imbert tells Variety. “There were much fewer projects because there were much fewer screens. We did pre-production in Paris and sent most of the production work overseas. You couldn’t imagine becoming a film director or a character designer or anything so prestigious. You were happy enough to simply make your living by drawing, hoping to work on cool projects....
COMICS
Screendaily

BFI launches disability advisory panel (exclusive)

A group of experts will now oversee all applications to the BFI Audience Fund to ensure it supports “authentic portrayals of disability and visible difference” through a new Disability and Visible Difference Representation Panel. Any film seeking distribution support through the fund that has aspects of disability in the narrative,...
MOVIES
SFGate

Canal Plus to Invest $680 Million in French, European Films Through 2024

Vivendi-owned pay TV group Canal Plus has signed a pact with France’s film guilds on Thursday to invest €600 million ($680 million) in French and European films from 2022 to 2024. Under the agreement, Canal Plus will have to dedicate 85% of the $680 million to French films over the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Canal Plus Commits To $680M Investment In French & European Film With Shortened SVOD Window

Canal Plus has reached a new agreement with French film industry organizations which sees the pay-TV group commit to invest more than 600M euros ($679M) in local and European film across the next three years. The deal, which was signed today with the BLIC, BLOC and ARP guilds — repping distributors, exhibitors, producers, directors and writers — also notably advances the window for Canal, allowing it to offer films six months after their release in theaters, contrary to the current eight-month waiting period. It further provides for an exclusive window of nine months minimum, and up to 16 months with...
MOVIES
Screendaily

France’s CNC unveils new strategy to attract more international business

The Film France film commission has moved under the direct control of France’s national cinema agency, the CNC, as the organisation significantly ramps up efforts to transform France into a major international production and locations hub. Film France previously operated autonomously even though it was bankrolled by the CNC. The...
BUSINESS
Screendaily

Amazon Prime Video to enter local-language content in Southeast Asia

Erika North, Amazon Prime Video director, local originals APAC, has announced that the global streamer is planning to make a big push into Southeast Asia, expanding on its existing activity in Japan, India and Australia, and is seeking local-language projects to build out its slate. “Today is a particularly exciting...
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Peter Ho-sun Chan’s We Pictures appoints Esther Yeung as COO

Former Edko Films executive Esther Yeung has been appointed chief operating officer of Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Ho-sun Chan’s We Pictures. In her new role, she will continue to grow We Pictures’ slate, while broadening its business in the areas of content creation, IP development and distribution. She will report directly to Chan.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Screen unveils Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2021

In our fifth edition of Arab Stars of Tomorrow, Screen International puts the spotlight on six emerging Middle Eastern and North African talents in the fields of acting and directing. This year’s selection features Egyptian actress Bassant Ahmed, Kuwaiti filmmaker Maysaa Almumin, Emirati actor Khalifa Al-Jassem, Tunisian actress Zbeida Belhajamor,...
WORLD
Variety

Leonardo Barbuy on Debut Feature ‘Diogenes,’ Screening at Ventana Sur’s Primer Corte

Peruvian, Colombian and French co-production “Diogenes” has played at Ventana Sur’s Primer Corte selection, for films in post-production. It marks Leonardo Barbuy’s debut after he garnered attention with his first short film “Alana” (2017), winning Peru’s National Short Film Award. Backed by Mosaico – the same production company  who produced “Alana” – and in close collaboration with creative producer Illari Orcottoma, Barbuy has another film already in development as “Diogenes” is being finished. “Diogenes” is on its way to being completed, after having already won a variety of awards such as moneys from the 2021 Berlinale World Cinema Fund, as well as...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy