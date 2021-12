Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund get you up to speed on everything you need to know going into the Jets matchup with the Eagles. They discuss what the expectations should be for Zach Wilson in his second game back from injury (1:08), how the Jets rushing attack can continue to put the offense in good positions (5:12) and how to slow down the Philly offense led by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (13:39).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO