ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Boil Water Notice Issued for Properties on Sherman Drive

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 4 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 2, 2021) - A boil water notice is issued effective beginning Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:30a.m. for properties located at 2001-2106 Sherman Drive.

Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until the project is complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE is issued for the properties located at the above listed addresses effective Dec. 2 at 10:30a.m. Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions. Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
The Hill

Louisiana latest state to report case of omicron variant

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s first omicron COVID-19 variant case on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The health agency said the unidentified person who tested positive lives in New Orleans and has traveled within the U.S. In a statement, Health Officer Joe Kanter said the state has...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Water Services#Boiling#Water Quality#Killeentexas Gov#Tceq
The Associated Press

China attacks potential US Olympic diplomatic boycott

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
SPORTS
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

76
Followers
259
Post
695
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy