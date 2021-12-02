Boil Water Notice Issued for Properties on Sherman Drive

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 2, 2021) - A boil water notice is issued effective beginning Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:30a.m. for properties located at 2001-2106 Sherman Drive.

Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until the project is complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE is issued for the properties located at the above listed addresses effective Dec. 2 at 10:30a.m. Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions. Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.