ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a national search, Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell announced who will be taking over two key director positions in two city departments. After being appointed as Interim Equity and Inclusion Director in July, Brenda Mills will now become the official director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. The city also announced former Economic Development Program Director Nikki Reid, who served as Interim Community and Economic Development Director after Sam Powers retired in February, will now assume that director position.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO