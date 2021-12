Center field may not be the Yankees’ most pressing need at the moment – shortstop comfortably tops that list – but it remains an area to address given the current lack of depth. Aaron Hicks is atop the depth chart, but as good as his elevated walk rate is for the lineup, he is risky for 2022 because he had a 76 wRC+ and only played a couple of months in 2021, losing most of the campaign with a wrist injury that eventually required surgery.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO