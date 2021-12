Tis the season for gathering with family and friends. We enjoy entertaining and attending parties and center it around holiday drinks and food. I am not about to tell you to avoid the calorie-laden things you enjoy during the holidays. In fact, I encourage you to enjoy! When we deprive ourselves from having a dessert, an appetizer or a glass of wine, we tend to get miserable and what fun is that? As a trainer and nutrition coach, I advise my clients to eat things in moderation and to always be mindful. I live by the 80/20 rule which is clean, healthy eating for 80% of the time and the remaining 20% allows us a little bit more freedom to splurge (within reason.) This can be accomplished by having a healthy breakfast and lunch and then enjoying a glass of wine and dessert with your healthy dinner.

