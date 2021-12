If players could go to a vacation in the land of Hyrule, Zora’s Domain would be high on the destination list. Whether it is Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, or Breath of the Wild, the town is one of the most visually distinct locations in the Zelda series, with creative water-based designs. Often built around natural wonders like waterfalls and rivers, the home of the Zora is almost always a beautiful and serene haven for Link to explore. Complete with a soothing musical theme, Zora’s Domain has a special place in the hearts of Zelda fans, both old and new.

