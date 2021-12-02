Stowe to discuss mask mandate

As town supervisor of the Town of Grand Island, I cannot place my support behind the mandatory mask mandate issued by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Personally, I wear a mask where required and support vaccinations. However, I feel that the mandate will damage our businesses by forcing our residents to cross the bridge to Niagara County, where the mandate doesn't exist.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Councilvoted Wednesday to mandate masks indoors across the city. The ordinance will go into effect Friday. Ake's Place on Church Street said they're prepared to see less of people's faces but they're sure the masks won't cause less customers to come in. "Everybody's done it...
An indoor mask mandate is back in place in Burlington, Vermont. Earlier this week, the city council unanimously approved an indoor mask mandate in certain settings like retail shops and theaters. It also calls for the same in restaurants, bars, and gyms, unless someone has proof that he’s vaccinated against coronavirus. These rules don’t apply to churches and schools.
In a town where alcohol has long lubricated the local economy, and where the nightlife is often just getting started at 10, Stowe restaurant and bar owners have roundly rejected a proposal by the town to place a cutoff time on outdoor drinking. The Stowe Selectboard, citing noise complaints related...
The fundraising effort to add 291 acres to Hinesburg Town Forest crossed the finish line Tuesday. Twenty-four hours earlier Bob Heiser of the Vermont Land Trust was very confident that his organization, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and the town of Hinesburg would raise the $420,000 needed to buy it from the Carse family in time for a February closing.
This year, we have much to be thankful for, though we know at least 406 families did not have a loved one at the Thanksgiving table due to a pandemic-related death. While our case count is rising, Vermonters should remain assured that we are navigating the daily challenges of the pandemic together.
The state has given towns the right to impose mask mandates and Charlotte is considering whether it should ask residents and visitors to dig out those face coverings. The Legislature passed a bill Nov. 21 giving towns authority to reimpose a mask mandate, and Selectboard member Lewis Mudge urged the board to consider one.
The proposed Vermont Senate district map offered by the seven-person board responsible for redrawing the state’s political landscape every 10 years may aim to dilute some of the political clout wielded in Chittenden County, but Lamoille County’s lone senator isn’t much of a fan. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, has represented almost...
Chittenden County may be breaking up and going it alone — in the state Senate that is. Thanks to the decennial redrawing of legislative districts and efforts to disperse the political juggernaut, the current six-senator district may split into singles, meaning that while South Burlington may gain a fifth House representative, the city may also lose one of its two state senators.
Robert’s Rules of Order were quickly dismissed at the Indian River School District board of education meeting Monday night this week. In fact, the school board meeting was more reminiscent of a church revival meeting, with the call and response from the more than 50 assembled parents and teachers shouting a collective “Amen.”
Although it’s been only two years, it seems a lifetime ago that we first heard of the SARS-CO-V2 coronavirus, or COVID-19. From March 16, 2020, until July 1, 2021, Vermont, along with most of the country and the world, was in a state of emergency caused by the pandemic. Under...
Last week’s re-imposition of mask wearing in public places by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has drawn a lot of fire since the mandate was issued on Nov. 22. West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson put in his two cents over the weekend with a statement that criticized the exec’s decision, saying that the mask mandate is an affront to […]
If you are looking for ways to participate in Hinesburg’s future, there are a number of openings on town commissions, committees and boards. Some of the positions discussed below may not still be open because recruitment efforts are ongoing. “I believe the list is accurate, but it may not be...
For some on South Burlington’s new climate action task force, the fate of their kids and grandkids is in danger. For others, equity and housing are integral to saving the planet. Pulled from different city committees, the members bring housing, economic, energy and community expertise — and a lot of...
With Christmas dashing toward us like a reindeer with presents to deliver and New Year’s Day nipping at its heels, it’s a good time to think about some resolutions, and there’s no reason to wait until 2022 to start making those good intentions real. One way to get real as...
Recreation is a big deal in Stowe, a town known for its ski slopes, mountain bike trails, hockey arena and walking paths. But the locus of recreation is long in the tooth and needs some updating, some say. Members of the Stowe Parks and Recreation Department told the town selectboard...
Not only does Shelburne potentially have openings in town governance, it has openings in town employment — and not just the police department. Right now, there are no definite openings in elected positions, although that could change between now and January when folks running for elective town offices have to file petitions to run on Town Meeting Day, which is March 1 next year.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —Pennsylvania's high court says that for now, an order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania's K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place. The state Supreme Court said Tuesday that could change again after it hears oral argument next week in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's appeal of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Board of Education will meet this week to decide next steps for the statewide school mask mandate. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed online. An agenda says the meeting will last about two hours and the Board of Education...
Cases hold steady at near record highs across the state. As statewide case counts remain at or near record levels, reinstated mitigation measures may be coming. The state Legislature reconvened Monday, Nov. 22, passing a bill allowing cities and towns to pass their own mask mandates, which Governor Scott signed Tuesday.
