It's National Mutt Day

Elayne Gonzalez is the founder of Mell’s Mutts, an animal rescue in Fresno, CA. They will be sharing their animal rescue stories with us each month. We’d like to introduce you to a few really special little guys: Prince Eric, Simba, and Murphy. All three found themselves at our local city kill shelter. They sat there unclaimed and all alone, and all three were in danger of being euthanized. They were all so withdrawn, scared, and in horrible physical condition, but we could see past that and…well, let us tell you all about them.
Comments / 0