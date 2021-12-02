Joe Shannon's Mountain Home Holiday Concert December 18

This display of nutcrackers, which are from Delbert “Bud” Miller’s private collection is showcased in a hallway outside the Chester Police Department, steps away from the Chester Festival of Trees, which benefits Chester City Park. The event began Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and has various craft vendors, photo opportunities with Santa this afternoon as well as displays of nutcrackers and a model railroad. In addition to the smores, hot chocolate also was available for purchase and the event included an auction of the decorated trees. Admission is $2 per adult with children admitted free. People also can purchase participation certificates for the Chester City Park’s upcoming Holiday Ornament Walk held in December or even adopt a stuffed reindeer. For more information, call 330-843-3215. More on Page 2A. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)

CHESTER, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO