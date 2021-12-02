ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joe Shannon's Mountain Home Holiday Concert December 18

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 2 days ago

Joe Shannon's Mountain Home Music and the Appalachian Theatre will present “Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Holiday Concert” Saturday December 18. High Country Press...

www.goblueridge.net

Hampshire Review

Christmas Festival of Lights

The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights kicked off with the Lighting Ceremony, which was held last Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, and the turnout was phenomenal. The kids of all ages had a terrific time.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
parkbugle.org

Holiday & Winter Events in the Neighborhood

There are plenty of opportunities this month to shop local, enjoy holiday entertainment, savor festive treats and appreciate the season with friends and family. Browse all the happenings below. Ongoing Events. Falcon Heights-Lauderdale Lions Club: Tree Sale. Falcon Heights Community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave. The Lions Club annual Christmas tree...
CELEBRATIONS
connecticutcallboard.com

“WHO’S HOLIDAY!” – December 9-18

Castle Craig Players present “WHO’S HOLIDAY!”. 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own drinks and snacks to enjoy!. Don’t miss the show that Dr. Seuss DOESN’T want you to see! It’s Christmas Eve and the now 40-year-old Cindy...
MERIDEN, CT
Victoria Advocate

Holiday Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

The Victoria College Choir and Choraliers will join the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir for a Holiday Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. General admission tickets are $10. The performance, which will be conducted by Victoria College Music Professor...
Hays Post

Hays Symphony's 'A Holiday Pops Concert' set for Dec. 4

Get in the mood for the most wonderful season of all when the Hays Symphony presents a light program of Christmas favorites on Saturday, Dec. , 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Hays State University Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, assistant professor of violin and viola at FHSU.
HAYS, KS
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Wildlights’ at the Living Desert welcomes locals, visitors on opening night

The annual Wildlights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens welcomed guests back on Wednesday, November 24. The holiday lights exhibit goes on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select nights through December 30. However, starting on December 17, the event will run through the end of the year.  Wildlights Roadrunner fixture President and The post ‘Wildlights’ at the Living Desert welcomes locals, visitors on opening night appeared first on KESQ.
LIFESTYLE
mysoutex.com

Berclair Mansion Christmas tours

Christmas tours will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m., 2 p.m, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 and 28, and Dec. 12, 19 and 26. Unfortunately, guests arriving past 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10...
BERCLAIR, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mooresvilletribune.com

Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays coming

Hendersonville’s collection of holiday events, known as Home for the Holidays, returns this year with festivities starting the day after Thanksgiving and running through year’s end. Experience the most wonderful time of the year with a sleigh full of activities, including a tree lighting ceremony, carriage rides, greenery markets, Christmas...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
scf.edu

Believe in the Joy of the Season with SCF's Holiday Concert

(Bradenton, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021) — Celebrate the holiday season and join State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Guitar Ensemble at the “Believe” concert. The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W.
BRADENTON, FL
tribnow.com

Pittsburg’s Home for the Holidays

Paul Mayben decorates the storefront for the holidays. A bigger-than life Christmas candy garden. Left to right: Ezra (2) and Eden (3) check out Santa’s sleigh. Pendergrass Park is decked for the holidays thanks to the 20th Century Club. Bro. Rex Davis adds his signature to a stack of Christmas cards from God’s Closet. TRIBUNE PHOTO / ELIZABETH LANNING TRIBUNE PHOTOS / ELIZABETH LANNING.
PITTSBURG, TX
Portland Tribune

Nutcracker returns to Canby

Allegro Dance Studio's annual holiday performance of 'The Nutcracker' returns to the fine arts center. Canby's Allegro Dance Studio will present "The Nutcracker" on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Richard Brown Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Monday,...
CANBY, OR
theislandnow.com

‘Tune in’ to the holiday season with LIGMC’s ‘Home for the Holiday Special’ concerts

There’s nothing like a holiday TV special for unforgettable songs and memories – and the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus is celebrating the season by dusting off the songbook for concerts brimming with yuletide classics. Featuring legendary musical favorites from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol,” “How the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
conwaydailysun.com

Mountain Top's First Friday concert to celebrate Christmas

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center’s free First Friday series gets the Christmas season off to a good start Dec. 3. The noontime concert includes music that might have been heard in a Victorian parlor at the holidays. The event features a restored 1905 Mason & Hamlin harmonium, or reed...
CONWAY, NH
Smoky Mountain News

Sock Hops holiday concert

The Sock Hops will hit the stage with the “Doo-Wop & Deck The Halls” holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. An oldies group known for singing beautiful multiple-harmonies of memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s,...
FRANKLIN, NC
ledger.news

Mountain Melody is Back with a 2021 Winter Concert Series

Mountain Melody is together again with an exciting Winter 2021 concert schedule!. Saturday, December 4 — Old Schoolhouse in Sutter Creek at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11 — Mokelumne Hill Town Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12 — Union Congregational Church in Angels Camp at 2 p.m. For more...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Review

CHESTER FESTIVAL OF TREES

This display of nutcrackers, which are from Delbert “Bud” Miller’s private collection is showcased in a hallway outside the Chester Police Department, steps away from the Chester Festival of Trees, which benefits Chester City Park. The event began Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and has various craft vendors, photo opportunities with Santa this afternoon as well as displays of nutcrackers and a model railroad. In addition to the smores, hot chocolate also was available for purchase and the event included an auction of the decorated trees. Admission is $2 per adult with children admitted free. People also can purchase participation certificates for the Chester City Park’s upcoming Holiday Ornament Walk held in December or even adopt a stuffed reindeer. For more information, call 330-843-3215. More on Page 2A. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
CHESTER, OH
San Saba News & Star

Llano Woman's Culture Club to hold Holiday Home Tour December 4th

The Woman’s Culture Club has seven houses on the Holiday Home Tour this year and the home of Melony Holland on California Street is a beauty. It was originally purchased in 1945 by Melony’s grandparents, Dea and Opal Holland and has been passed down through the generations to Melony. She...
LLANO, TX
mypaperonline.com

Free Holiday Concert December 12 to Celebrate the Season in Grand Musical Style

Celebrate the season with music and handbell ringing on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., when the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present a free concert titled “Holidays in Hanover,” together with the Walsh Memorial Bell Choir. The festive event to ring in the holidays is sponsored by the Hanover Township Cultural Arts Committee.

