ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How does the climate crisis affect the Antarctic fur seal?

Science Daily
 4 days ago

The climate crisis is limiting the availability of krill -- small crustaceans that are vital in the marine food chain -- during summer in some areas of the Antarctica. This involves a decrease in the food abundance for female Antarctic fur seals in summer and a decrease in their reproductive success....

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How social science can help trace new paths out of the climate crisis

Policymakers, industry and civil society leaders count on solid data to inform and guide strategies that will deliver on the objectives of the Paris Agreement. To support these decisions, scientists developed long-term global scenarios known as integrated assessment models (IAMs) that combine different strands of knowledge—natural science, engineering and economics.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Krill#Antarctic Peninsula#Fur#Antarctic Fur Seal#Scientific Reports#The Faculty Of Biology#Irbio#Submon#The Antarctic Polar Front
techxplore.com

This AI tool lets you visualize how climate change could affect your home

A new tool with cutting-edge image recognition AI lets you visualize the future effects of climate change on any place in the world—including your own home. The project, titled "This Climate Does Not Exist," lets you enter the address of your current home or your favorite travel destination and see what it could look like years later once climate change has taken its toll.
ENVIRONMENT
whmi.com

Climate change is affecting when grey seals give birth, scientists say

(NEW YORK) -- Scientists are continuing to discover ways in which climate change is already affecting animal species around the world -- including how it's changing the phenology, or timing of biological events. Grey seals are the latest species to see phenological shifts due to warming ocean waters, a new...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Interglacial Antarctic"“Southern Ocean climate decoupling due to moisture source area shifts

Succession of cold glacials and warm interglacials during the Quaternary results from large global climate responses to variable orbital configurations, accompanied by fluctuating greenhouse gas concentrations. Despite the influences of sea ice and atmospheric and ocean circulations in the Southern Ocean on atmospheric CO2 concentrations and climate, past changes in this region remain poorly documented. Here, we present the 800"‰ka deuterium excess record from the East Antarctica EPICA Dome C ice core, tracking sea surface temperature in evaporative regions of the Indian sector of the Southern Ocean from which moisture precipitated in East Antarctica is derived. We find that low obliquity leads to surface warming in evaporative moisture source regions during each glacial inception, although this relative temperature increase is counterbalanced by global cooling during glacial maxima. Links between the two regions during interglacials depends on the existence of a temperature maximum at the interglacial onset. In its absence, temperature maxima in the evaporative moisture source regions and in East Antarctica were synchronous. For the other interglacials, temperature maxima in the source areas lag early local temperature maxima by several thousand years, probably because of a change in the position of the evaporative source areas.
ENVIRONMENT
Fiction & Science

How does the Moon 'Wobble' affect the rising tides?

Mother Nature has been wreaking havoc on us with floods and wildfires, but the moon may have a big surprise in store for us soon. The moon does a lot more than just look pretty in the night sky. Earth satellites are in charge of controlling many things on our planet.
EurekAlert

Antarctic drilling project to offer insight into climate future

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- An international team of researchers including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York will drill into the ocean floor to discover the West Antarctic Ice Sheet's sensitivity to global warming. With enough ice to raise ocean levels by more than 13 feet, the disappearance of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Science Daily

Researchers unlock biogeographical secrets of deep-sea limpets

Researchers from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have decoded for the first time the demographic history, genetic structure, and population connectivity of a deep-sea limpet widely distributed in vent and seep ecosystems in the Northwest Pacific. This study not only enhances our knowledge of the historical population divergence and contemporary gene flow of deep-sea organisms under the intricate interactions amongst local habitats, seafloor topography, and ocean currents, but also serves as a scientific basis for better conservation of marine biodiversity and more effective environmental management.
WILDLIFE
Lancaster Online

The urgency of climate change [opinion]

Despite all the evidence that global warming is a major problem, some people still believe it isn’t real. However, within the last year, more people have begun to realize that it is a genuine issue that needs to be corrected before it’s too late. One of the biggest warning signs is what is happening to the oceans.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Volcanic fertilization of the oceans drove severe mass extinction

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that two intense periods of volcanism triggered a period of global cooling and falling oxygen levels in the oceans, which caused one of the most severe mass extinctions in Earth history. The researchers, working with colleagues at the University of Oldenburg, the...
EARTH SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

What is the troposphere and how is climate change affecting it?

The troposphere is the lowest layer of the Earth's atmosphere. Scientists have measured the troposphere's expansion to provide further evidence of climate change. Their research found that around 80% of the increase in the temperature of the troposphere since 2000 was due warming caused by humans. This shows that the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy