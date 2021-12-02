ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists pinpoint protein’s role in critical gene expression

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Each cell in our body needs a fuel source to grow and divide to keep us alive. Most cells prefer a fuel source of high energy-containing sugar, but there are many times when our cells find themselves in short supply and must find other sources of energy to maintain their basic...

www.sciencedaily.com

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
KION News Channel 5/46

World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say

By Katie Hunt (CNN) The US scientists who created the first living robots say the life forms, known as xenobots, can now reproduce -- and in a way not seen in plants and animals. Formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) from which it takes its name, xenobots are less The post World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say appeared first on KION546.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover biological mechanisms caused by deficits in high-risk autism gene

Scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and colleagues have demonstrated that rare variants in the ANK2 gene, consistently found in individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), can alter architecture and organization of neurons, potentially contributing to autism and neurodevelopmental comorbidities. The discovery, published...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inheritance of gene expression throughout fruit development in chili pepper

Gene expression is the primary molecular phenotype and can be estimated in specific organs or tissues at particular times. Here we analyzed genome-wide inheritance of gene expression in fruits of chili pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) in reciprocal crosses between a domesticated and a wild accession, estimating this parameter during fruit development. We defined a general hierarchical schema to classify gene expression inheritance which can be employed for any quantitative trait. We found that inheritance of gene expression is affected by both, the time of fruit development as well as the direction of the cross, and propose that such variations could be common in many developmental processes. We conclude that classification of inheritance patterns is important to have a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying gene expression regulation, and demonstrate that sets of genes with specific inheritance pattern at particular times of fruit development are enriched in different biological processes, molecular functions and cell components. All curated data and functions for analysis and visualization are publicly available as an R package.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Male-biased protein expression discovered in fruit flies

Fruit flies (Drosophila) are important model organisms for biological research. Molecular tools exist that can turn on (or induce) gene expression in fruit flies, allowing researchers to learn more about the functions of the genes that they manipulate. Researchers at the University of Tsukuba were studying one such system when they unexpectedly noticed that protein expression was higher in primordial germ cells from males.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Brief period of ‘blindness’ is essential for vision

Fixational eye movements are tiny movements of the eye -- so small we humans aren't even aware of them. Yet they play a large role in our ability to see letters, numbers, and objects at a distance. In a new paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,...
Nature.com

Heterogeneous recruitment abilities to RNA polymerases generate nonlinear scaling of gene expression with cell volume

While most genes' expression levels are proportional to cell volumes, some genes exhibit nonlinear scaling between their expression levels and cell volume. Therefore, their mRNA and protein concentrations change as the cell volume increases, which often have crucial biological functions such as cell-cycle regulation. However, the biophysical mechanism underlying the nonlinear scaling between gene expression and cell volume is still unclear. In this work, we show that the nonlinear scaling is a direct consequence of the heterogeneous recruitment abilities of promoters to RNA polymerases based on a gene expression model at the whole-cell level. Those genes with weaker (stronger) recruitment abilities than the average ability spontaneously exhibit superlinear (sublinear) scaling with cell volume. Analysis of the promoter sequences and the nonlinear scaling of Saccharomyces cerevisiae's mRNA levels shows that motifs associated with transcription regulation are indeed enriched in genes exhibiting nonlinear scaling, in concert with our model.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Gene Expression in the Hypothalamus Potentially Associated With Health and Metabolism

An embryonic stem cell model allowed investigators to study the genetic architecture first in hypothalamic progenitor cells, prior to their full development, and then nucleus-like hypothalamic neurons. Investigators used an embryonic stem cell model to study gene expression during development of the hypothalamus, which could be associated with puberty, body...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover the Mode of Action of Essential Proteins Involved in Cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease

The proteins that belong to the HAT family are essential for life as they transport amino acids across the cell membrane. Although the members of this family are practically identical, some transport certain amino acids and not others. This specialization determines their involvement in specific functions, such as cell growth or neuronal functions, and consequently in related diseases like cancer or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer´s disease. What confers this specificity and diversity of functions? This is one of the questions asked by researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), who led the study, and one whose answer has been published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
CANCER
Science Daily

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, researchers describe the development of a neural network that "hallucinates" proteins with new, stable structures. Proteins, which are string-like molecules found in every cell,...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Artificial material protects light states on smallest length scales

Light not only plays a key role as an information carrier for optical computer chips, but also in particular for the next generation of quantum computers. Its lossless guidance around sharp corners on tiny chips and the precise control of its interaction with other light are the focus of research worldwide. Scientists at Paderborn University have now demonstrated, for the very first time, the spatial confinement of a light wave to a point smaller than the wavelength in a 'topological photonic crystal'. These are artificial electromagnetic materials that facilitate robust manipulation of light. The state is protected by special properties and is important for use in quantum chips, for example. The findings have now been published in renowned journal "Science Advances."
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How scientists are hunting for gene link to severe COVID

Severe COVID leading to hospitalisation and death overwhelmingly affects the older people and those who already suffer from other illnesses, like heart conditions, kidney disease and diabetes. But young, healthy people can also succumb. To explain this phenomenon, scientists have been looking at how a person's genes might make them...
SCIENCE
cell.com

β-catenin links cell seeding density to global gene expression during mouse embryonic stem cell differentiation

Cell density influences expression of thousands of genes in embryonic stem cells. Low seeding density augments differentiation efficiency via β-catenin. β-catenin works in tandem with Tcf7l1 for lineage marker induction. •. Esrrb opposes the action of β-catenin and Tcf7l1 by repressing their targets. Abstract. While cell density is known to...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Wistar Scientists Identify Genes Critical to Protecting Ovarian Cancer from the Immune System

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Nov. 30, 2021) — Immunotherapies have shown striking clinical benefit in the treatment of many cancers, especially when used in combination with chemotherapy. However, some cancers respond poorly to immunotherapy, and ovarian cancer is among the most resistant. Now a new study by scientists at The Wistar Institute, a biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, identifies two genes that play a critical role in protecting ovarian cancer from the immune system.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Science Daily

Predicting protein-protein interactions

In research published in the journal Cell Systems, Professor Lenore Cowen of the Tufts Department of Computer Science and colleagues from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborated to design a structurally-motivated deep learning method built from recent advances in neural language modeling. The team's deep-learning model, called D-SCRIPT, was able to predict protein-protein interactions (PPIs) from primary amino acid sequences.
SCIENCE

