Scientists pinpoint protein’s role in critical gene expression

Gene expression is the primary molecular phenotype and can be estimated in specific organs or tissues at particular times. Here we analyzed genome-wide inheritance of gene expression in fruits of chili pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) in reciprocal crosses between a domesticated and a wild accession, estimating this parameter during fruit development. We defined a general hierarchical schema to classify gene expression inheritance which can be employed for any quantitative trait. We found that inheritance of gene expression is affected by both, the time of fruit development as well as the direction of the cross, and propose that such variations could be common in many developmental processes. We conclude that classification of inheritance patterns is important to have a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying gene expression regulation, and demonstrate that sets of genes with specific inheritance pattern at particular times of fruit development are enriched in different biological processes, molecular functions and cell components. All curated data and functions for analysis and visualization are publicly available as an R package.

