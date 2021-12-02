FFA National Convention

“Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, and living to serve.” That is the FFA motto. Throughout the years many students have passed through the FFA program. They have learned the importance of leadership, cooperation, integrity and hard work. While every student in our program has done amazing things, there are a select few who go above and beyond. These students not only lived by our motto throughout their time in high school, but they continued to follow it beyond high school and throughout their years in college. Only about 1% of all FFA members gain the recognition as one of our American Degree recipients. These students had to complete at least 50 hours of community service, 2,500 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) hours where they were working outside of the classroom to hone their skills and increase their knowledge in an agricultural field of their choice, and finally, they must hold an academic record of at least a C or higher.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO