Washington State

FFA National Convention

By Editor
newkirkherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewkirk FFA members Allison Schneeberger, left, Carly Ballagh, Makenna Morgan,...

www.newkirkherald.com

rockislandtoday.com

WIU Alumni Lead Students to National FFA Awards

Western Illinois University Riverfront Campus issued the following announcement on Nov. 18. Alumni from the Western Illinois University School of Agriculture led the FFA chapters from the high schools where they teach to numerous first place awards at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Alumni include:. • Bryan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Democrat-Herald

OSU student elected to National FFA office

Josiah Cruikshank, an Oregon State University student and Bend native, has been elected western region vice president of the National Future Farmers of America. Cruikshank got his start with FFA as a freshman at Mountain View High School in Bend, raising and showing hogs in leadership competitions. “I’m a pretty...
OREGON STATE
wktn.com

HN FFA Students Compete at Job Interview Contest

Four Hardin Northern FFA members competed in the Sub C-District 4 Job Interview Contest earlier this month. The Job Interview contest is a Career Development Event, offered to all FFA members, where they compete against one another in a mock interview contest. This year the Hardin Northern FFA took sophomores...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone FFA Recognized as a 2021 3-Star National Chapter

The Tyrone Area FFA Chapter earned the prestigious FFA Three Star Chapter Award at the 2021 National FFA Convention and Expo on October 28 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tyrone FFA was one of only four Pennsylvania schools to earn a national chapter award in 2021, and one of only two to earn the highest 3-star rating.
TYRONE, PA
belltimescourier.com

FFA State President Visits South O’Brien FFA Chapter

The South O’ Brien FFA Chapter welcomed Iowa FFA State President Mia Gibson to a chapter visit on November 2, 2021. While at the high school, she led interactive leadership and career workshops for each of the North Campus classes. She also talked with the agricultural education instructor, Eric Kumm, about the future of the South O’ Brien FFA Chapter.
AGRICULTURE
Amboy News

Althaus, Vaessen honored at convention

SUBLETTE — The American FFA Degree is the highest honor a FFA member can achieve. It is referred to as “the gold standard” because it is awarded to members who show the utmost dedication to their community and chapter, displayed proficient leadership abilities, and invested time into their supervised agriculture experience (SAE) totally in $10,000 earned and $7,500 productively invested, or productively invested $2,500 and worked 2,250 hours.
AMBOY, IL
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth FFA wins National Forestry competition

The Forsyth FFA chapter claims a national honor. The Forsyth High School FFA Chapter’ Forestry Team recently competed in the National Forestry Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana. The chapter walked away with individual awards and the National Championship in the team competition. “This was the culmination of 10 months of training...
FORSYTH, MO
Herald-Journal

West Side takes silver at FFA nationals

Great news! West Side’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) team placed first in the entire state of Idaho. This qualified them to go to nationals where they took one of the 14 silver medals. They competed against 38 other teams from across the nation in Indianapolis, Indiana. West side sent four students this year to compete in Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management, or as most people call it, Dairy Judging. The goal of the program is to help students develop skills in dairy cattle selection and herd management. This includes evaluating the cattle’s physical characteristics, explaining their various classes and analyzing a herd record as a team.
IDAHO STATE
State
Washington State
kmaland.com

Missouri FFA chapter named top in nation

PARIS, Mo. — To climb to the top, it took years of building for the Paris FFA Chapter — class after class, activity after activity, with support from the community. The chapter and its members grew like the Monroe County crops that surround town every year, like the towering transplanted California redwood tree rising above Monroe Street in town.
MISSOURI STATE
nmsu.edu

NMSU FFA promotes leadership, outreach, members earn national awards

Several members of the New Mexico National FFA Organization, including six New Mexico State University students, attended the 2021 FFA National Convention and Expo in October in Indianapolis, Indiana. (courtesy photo) Seven New Mexico State University students were among the 16 recipients from New Mexico to be awarded their American...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Post Register

FFA state president prepares for future

Idaho State FFA President Caleb Hampton pledged to a life of helping people and he’s got a plan for how he’s going to do it. The Mackay High School senior’s “dream job” is to be a geographic information system specialist. Using satellites, maps, eyewitness accounts and a metal detector, Hampton wants to go to Germany and recover the bodies of World War II soldiers who are listed as missing in action.
IDAHO STATE
wktn.com

Ada FFA Members Attend Ohio FFA Leadership Night

Ada FFA members had the opportunity to attend the Ohio FFA Leadership Night Tuesday. The event was hosted by Benjamin Logan FFA. The students received hands-on learning about leadership from Ohio FFA State Officers. It was a great learning experience for all who attended.
OHIO STATE
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Alumni Honored at FFA Convention

“Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, and living to serve.” That is the FFA motto. Throughout the years many students have passed through the FFA program. They have learned the importance of leadership, cooperation, integrity and hard work. While every student in our program has done amazing things, there are a select few who go above and beyond. These students not only lived by our motto throughout their time in high school, but they continued to follow it beyond high school and throughout their years in college. Only about 1% of all FFA members gain the recognition as one of our American Degree recipients. These students had to complete at least 50 hours of community service, 2,500 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) hours where they were working outside of the classroom to hone their skills and increase their knowledge in an agricultural field of their choice, and finally, they must hold an academic record of at least a C or higher.
SUFFIELD, CT
Mount Vernon News

North Fork Local Schools graduate takes 1st place in national FFA competition

North Fork Local Schools student Amanda Annett has earned the first-place title in the National FFA Organization Beef Placement Proficiency national competition, after placing first at the state level. The project was a multiyear work in progress. After judges disqualified Annett’s initial application during her junior year, she revised her...
HIGH SCHOOL
mcheraldonline.com

Central Cove FFA Member Performs With National FFA Band

Darcy Heltzel, daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Heltzel of Martinsburg, recently performed with the National FFA Band at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the second time Darcy was selected by audition to play the French horn in the band consisting of 50 FFA members from across the country. She was the only member selected from Pennsylvania as part of the 2021 band. She also participated in the band during the 2019 convention.
MARTINSBURG, PA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox’s Gold-rated FFA team 11th at Indianapolis National Convention

Participants of the National FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE) were recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Veterinary Science CDE has the third largest level of student participation at the National level and is regarded as one of the most competitive events.
APPOMATTOX, VA
weisradio.com

Centre FFA receives a Living to Serve Grant from the National FFA Organization

The Centre FFA chapter in Centre, AL has been awarded a Yearlong Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $3000.00. The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.
CENTRE, AL
Galena Gazette

Ziarko awarded American FFA Degree

SCALES MOUND–Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
SCALES MOUND, IL
sent-trib.com

Eastwood FFA hosts annual chicken barbecue fundraiser

Eastwood FFA hosted their annual chicken barbecue fundraiser on Oct. 8. Before the home football game at Eastwood, FFA members served chicken meals via drive thru. Students had many responsibilities leading up to the event and in the previous weeks. FFA members were required to prepare sauce, unload and cook...
ADVOCACY
agdaily.com

FFA members have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

During Thanksgiving, FFA members, their advisors, and supporters use this time to give thanks. As we gather around the table to fill our hearts with gratitude and our plates with turkey, we take this opportunity to remind ourselves of the many things we have to be thankful for. In addition to family and friends, FFA members have something extra to be thankful for — their time in the National FFA Organization.
FESTIVAL

